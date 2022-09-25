CUET PG Result 2022: Websites, how to check answer key, scorecard; answers to all FAQs

CUET PG 2022 cuet.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in: CUET PG examination was conducted during the first half of September beginning from September 1. CUET PG was held till September 11 and concluding on September 12. A total of 42 universities took part in the exercise. CUET PG was conducted in 554 cities in India and 13 centres abroad. Candidates can check their result on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.
The UGC Chairperson announced that the CUET PG result will be declared on September 26 at 4 pm
The results will be declared on the official website– cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in. Keep your roll card handy to able to check score card.
Candidates can contact NTA helpdesk number — 011 40759000 — between 09:30 am and 5:30 pm, or mail to the NTA at pg@nta.ac.in.
The CUET PG scorecard will have the details of the candidate such as name, date of birth, scores of every subject for which they appeared and total percentile.
CUET PG answer key can be downloaded from the official website–cuet.nta.nic.in. The provisional final answer keys of CUET PG 2022 are available on the website.
Steps to download the answer key for CUET PG
Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET PG– cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘CUET-PG 2022: Final Answer Key’
Step 3: Check the result by matching question ID to the correct answer (The papers are arranged according to the dates they were conducted on)
Step 4: Download the result for future reference
The provisional final answer key has been released. Candidates can check it on the official website– cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG has been conducted for this year. UGC Chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the authorities are contemplating conducting CUET UG twice a year, but he has not said about having any such plans for CUET PG.
CUET PG stands for Common University Entrance Test (Post Graduate).
A total of 42 universities including 35 central universities, six state universities and one deemed university will be considering CUET PG scores for admissions in postgraduate programmes.
There will be no passing or failing marks in CUET PG. The scorecard will only display the candidate’s percentile and universities will be selecting candidates on the basis of that. The universities will issue a merit list based on their percentile.
The provisional final answer key has been released, the results will be declared tomorrow.
No, the results will not be sent by post. The results will be declared online, candidates should download and take a print out of their result for future reference.
As many as 3.57 lakh unique candidates have signed up for CUET-PG. Out of which around 1.87 lakh are women
The NTA score of CUET PG 2022 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only.
The provisional answer key is released for the candidates to check the answers and get an estimate of their marks. The provisional answer can be challenged if the candidates have a doubt regarding the answer. The candidates have to challenge the answer with proof supporting the claim, and a team of experts then analyse the question and if the answer is correct, then change it when the final answer key is declared. No changes are made to the final answer key.