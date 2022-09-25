CUET PG Result 2022 Date and Time: Score cards to be released tomorrow, says UGC Chief

CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG result 2022 tomorrow, according to a tweet by the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar. Once declared, the candidates who appeared for the CUET PG examination will be able to check and download their scorecard at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students,” he tweeted.

CUET PG Result 2022: Date and Time

The score cards for the CUET postgraduate exam will be released tomorrow at 4 pm, according to the UGC Chief. Candidates will be able to check their score cards from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — after the result link is activated.

Final answer keys for CUET PG were released by the NTA on September 24 and the provisional answer keys were released on September 16. Candidates were given time till 9 pm of September 18 to raise objections against the given CUET PG provisional answer key, whereas they had time till 11:50 pm of the same day to submit the fees. Candidates, who were not satisfied with the answer key, were given the opportunity to challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

The CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted from September 1 to September 12, excluding September 8 in an online mode and was held as a computer based test (CBT). The exam was held in two shifts — the timing for morning shift were from 10 am to 12 noon and for the evening shift it was from 3 pm to 5 pm.