CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: How to download hall tickets for postgraduate students

NTA CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today be releasing admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams today. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CUET PG 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11. “CUET PG admit card will come about four to five days before the exam begins, around August 26 – 27,” a senior NTA official had earlier told The Indian Express. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, and Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.