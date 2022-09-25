scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

UGC orders universities to create student-friendly portal for admission through CUET PG score

UGC has urged all participating universities (state, private, deemed-to-be universities) to create student-friendly websites and web portals that will help ease the admission process for all postgraduate courses in which the CUET PG 2022 score will be considered as an eligibility criteria.

CUET PG result, UGC, CUET result, PG admissionsAccording to a tweet by the UGC Chairman, the CUET PG 2022 score cards will be released by 4 pm tomorrow (September 26). (Representative image. File)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today instructed all participating universities to create website and web portals to make the postgraduate admission process easier and smooth. UGC issued a notice for all universities that are adopting CUET PG exam this year.

CUET PG 2022 Results |Check how to download score card, merit lists, colleges; answers of all FAQs

“The results of the CUET PG 2022 are expected to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, September 26 by 4pm. You are therefore requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” an official notice from the UGC read.

According to a tweet by the UGC Chairman, the CUET PG 2022 score cards will be released by 4 pm tomorrow (September 26). “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students,” he tweeted.

Once the result is declared tomorrow, candidates will be able to check their score cards from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — after the result link is activated.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 05:21:19 pm
