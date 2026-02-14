CUET PG 2026 Schedule Out: Check subject-wise schedule here

CUET PG 2026 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026. As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from March 6 to March 27, 2026, across 43 shifts over multiple days.
The exam will continue on multiple dates — March 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 — before concluding on March 27, 2026; and is schedule to be held in three shifts each day — Shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, Shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and Shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.
|Exam Date
|Shift 1 (09.00 AM - 10.30 AM)
|Shift 2 (12.30 PM - 2.00 PM)
|Shift 3 (04.00 PM - 05.30 PM)
|Code
|Subject Name
|Code
|Subject Name
|Code
|Subject Name
|16.03.2026
|COQP01
|Yoga
|COQP01
|Biochemistry/ Nutrition-Biochemistry
|COQP01
|Dance
|LAQP04
|Urdu
|LAQP07
|Telugu
|HUQP03
|Fashion Design
|HUQP02
|Anthropology
|COQP02
|Applied Geography / Cartography
|COQP02
|Healthcare & Hospital Management
|COQP14
|General
|COQP03
|Management including Business Administration
|COQP12
|General - Management
|ACQP16
|Vaishnava
|09.03.2026
|SCQP27
|Statistics
|LAQP17
|B.Ed. Mathematics
|SCQP10
|Criminology
|ACQP02
|Jyotish
|LAQP05
|Telugu
|HUQP05
|MA
|10.03.2026
|MTQP04
|Data Science; Artificial Intelligence
|COQP16
|MA Education
|COQP09
|Disaster Studies
|SCQP06
|Animal Science (Poultry)
|SCQP03
|Forensic Science
|HUQP07
|Fine Arts
|HUQP11
|Political Science
|SCQP08
|Computer Application
|SCQP13
|MSW Indian Social Work Practice
|LAQP17
|Konkani
|SCQP08
|Chemistry
|SCQP26
|Soil Science
|LAQP17
|Konkani
|COQP08
|Commerce
|SCQP26
|Environmental Toxicology
|HUQP12
|Museology
|LAQP13
|Punjabi
|ACQP11
|Sahitya
|ACQP15
|Agama and Siddhartha Jyotisha
|HUQP25
|Music- Percussion
|HUQP12
|Mass Communication
|11.03.2026
|ACQP18
|Agama
|HUQP21
|Comparative Lit. Ayurveda
|ACQP12
|Puranavidya
|ACQP14
|Nyaya Vaisheshika
|LAQP08
|Bhutia
|ACQP19
|Limbu
|LAQP29
|Rajasthani
|SCQP31
|Botany
|SCQP01
|Agricultural Science
|COQP10
|Economics
|LAQP02
|English
|SCQP11
|B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences
|LAQP20
|Swaran
|ACQP03
|Shiksha Acharya M.Ed.
|SCQP32
|Zoology
|ACQP08
|Mimamsa
|MTQP01
|Bio
|HUQP16
|Pottery and Ceramics
|ACQP01
|Shiksha Shastri B.Ed.
|ACQP22
|Vedanta
|LAQP24
|Vedanta-Sanvedantatha
|LAQP08
|Bodo/Borokathokang
|LAQP08
|Textile Engineering
|12.03.2026
|LAQP32
|Marwari; Nyaya
|LAQP32
|Purvamimamsa Hindi
|LAQP05
|Indo-Tibetan
|ACQP09
|Sankhyayog
|MTQP01
|Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering
|MTQP03
|Chemical Thermal & Polymer Engineering
|13.03.2026
|COQP15
|Library & Information Science
|SCQP05
|Biochemistry
|MTQP02
|Electronics/ Material Science
|ACQP05
|Vyakarana and Siddavaidata Kaushala
|ACQP08
|Hindu Studies
|HUQP04
|Geography
|LAQP22
|Konkani
|ACQP20
|Pharmacy
|LAQP12
|German
|HUQP20
|Psychology
|SCQP05
|B.Ed. Languages
|LAQP14
|Lalla
|SCQP03
|Sericulture
|SCQP16
|Horticulture
|MTQP02
|Food Engineering and Technology
|HUQP09
|Ancient Indian History
|SCQP15
|Geography
|HUQP18
|Mass Communication
|SCQP17
|Food and Structural Science
|LAQP05
|Arabic
|MTQP05
|SCQP12
|Food Science and Technology
|SCQP19
|Mathematics: Applied
|SCQP07
|Botany
|10.03.2026
|SCQP18
|Sericulture
|ACQP04
|Studies (Trilingual)
|HUQP10
|History of Art
|HUQP08
|Social Studies
|SCQP04
|Architecture and Planning
|HUQP24
|Music Communication
|SCQP14
|Geology / Applied Geology
|HUQP22
|Sociology
|SCQP09
|Bio-Communication
|17.03.2026
|HUQP14
|Theatre
|MTQP07
|Mechanical Engineering
|SCQP22
|Physics
|SCQP20
|Public Health
|SCQP28
|Atmospheric Science
|LAQP27
|Orfa
|MTQP05
|Dairy Technology
|ACQP23
|Vyakaran
|LAQP15
|French
|LAQP01
|Arabic
|LAQP09
|Dogri
|19.03.2026
|ACQP06
|Dharma Shastra
|HUQP17
|Plastic Arts
|LAQP10
|Sanskrit
|LAQP28
|Kashmiri
|LAQP23
|Pali
|HUQP26
|Rabindra Sangit
|ACQP07
|Buddhistic Studies
|ACQP20
|Pharma Vipana
|LAQP33
|Prakrit
|24.03.2026
|ACQP13
|Krishna Yajurveda
|ACQP10
|Shukla Yajurveda
|SCQP11
|Environmental Science
|HUQP01
|Arts and Aesthetics
|SCQP24
|Physics
|25.03.2026
|SCQP23
|Social Work
|COQP07
|MP Organizational Behaviour
|SCQP30
|Medical Laboratory Technology
|LAQP04
|Linguistics
|HUQP16
|Philosophy
|ACQP09
|Information System
|HUQP15
|Painting
|MTQP16
|Electrical Engineering
|ACQP07
|Shiksha Bauddhadarshan
|27.03.2026
|COQP13
|M.Ed. Master in Education
|COQP18
|Physical Education
|LAQP02
|Hindi
|SCQP12
|Agro-forestry
|SCQP25
|Plant Biotechnology
|MTQP08
|Nano Science
|LAQP14
|Hispanic
|LAQP09
|Chinese
|SCQP18
|Material Science
|LAQP06
|Assamese
|ACQP11
|Jyotisha - Fallit
|LAQP30
|Persian
|HUQP03
|Applied Arts
|LAQP07
|Bengali
|ACQP17
|Rigveda
|LAQP24
|Manipuri
|ACQP22
|Veda etc.
|LAQP26
|Nepali
|LAQP35
|Tamil
|LAQP23
|Malayalam
|HUQP11
|Garo
|LAQP16
|Kannada
|LAQP25
|Marathi
|LAQP21
|Lepcha
The CUET PG examination begins on March 6, 2026. On the opening day, Shift 1 will be held for Yoga (COQP21). In Shift 2, candidates will appear for Sports – Physiology; Biochemistry; Nutrition; Biomechanics etc. (COQP20), Sanskrit (LAQP03), Urdu (LAQP37), and Textile Design (HUQP23).
