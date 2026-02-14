CUET PG 2026 Schedule Out: Check subject-wise schedule here

CUET PG 2026 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026. As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from March 6 to March 27, 2026, across 43 shifts over multiple days.

The exam will continue on multiple dates — March 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 — before concluding on March 27, 2026; and is schedule to be held in three shifts each day — Shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, Shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and Shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The CUET PG examination begins on March 6, 2026. On the opening day, Shift 1 will be held for Yoga (COQP21). In Shift 2, candidates will appear for Sports – Physiology; Biochemistry; Nutrition; Biomechanics etc. (COQP20), Sanskrit (LAQP03), Urdu (LAQP37), and Textile Design (HUQP23).