CUET PG 2026 Schedule Out: Check subject-wise schedule here

The CUET PG 2026 exam, beginning in March, will be held in three shifts each day — Shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, Shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, and Shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 04:44 PM IST
CUET PG 2026 Complete Schedule, Shift Timings, Subject-CodeCUET PG 2026 Complete Schedule, Shift Timings, Subject-Code (Screengrab from official website)
CUET PG 2026 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026. As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from March 6 to March 27, 2026, across 43 shifts over multiple days.

The exam will continue on multiple dates — March 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 — before concluding on March 27, 2026; and is schedule to be held in three shifts each day — Shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, Shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and Shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

 

UGC NET Exam Schedule - March 2026

Exam Date Shift 1 (09.00 AM - 10.30 AM) Shift 2 (12.30 PM - 2.00 PM) Shift 3 (04.00 PM - 05.30 PM)
  Code Subject Name Code Subject Name Code Subject Name
16.03.2026 COQP01 Yoga COQP01 Biochemistry/ Nutrition-Biochemistry COQP01 Dance
    LAQP04 Urdu    
    LAQP07 Telugu    
    HUQP03 Fashion Design    
HUQP02 Anthropology COQP02 Applied Geography / Cartography COQP02 Healthcare & Hospital Management
        COQP14 General
COQP03 Management including Business Administration COQP12 General - Management ACQP16 Vaishnava
           
09.03.2026 SCQP27 Statistics LAQP17 B.Ed. Mathematics SCQP10 Criminology
    ACQP02 Jyotish LAQP05 Telugu
    HUQP05 MA    
10.03.2026 MTQP04 Data Science; Artificial Intelligence COQP16 MA Education COQP09 Disaster Studies
SCQP06 Animal Science (Poultry) SCQP03 Forensic Science HUQP07 Fine Arts
HUQP11 Political Science SCQP08 Computer Application    
SCQP13 MSW Indian Social Work Practice LAQP17 Konkani SCQP08 Chemistry
SCQP26 Soil Science LAQP17 Konkani COQP08 Commerce
SCQP26 Environmental Toxicology HUQP12 Museology LAQP13 Punjabi
        ACQP11 Sahitya
ACQP15 Agama and Siddhartha Jyotisha     HUQP25 Music- Percussion
HUQP12 Mass Communication        
11.03.2026 ACQP18 Agama        
HUQP21 Comparative Lit. Ayurveda        
ACQP12 Puranavidya        
ACQP14 Nyaya Vaisheshika        
LAQP08 Bhutia        
ACQP19 Limbu        
LAQP29 Rajasthani        
SCQP31 Botany        
SCQP01 Agricultural Science COQP10 Economics LAQP02 English
SCQP11 B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences LAQP20 Swaran ACQP03 Shiksha Acharya M.Ed.
SCQP32 Zoology ACQP08 Mimamsa MTQP01 Bio
HUQP16 Pottery and Ceramics ACQP01 Shiksha Shastri B.Ed. ACQP22 Vedanta
LAQP24 Vedanta-Sanvedantatha LAQP08 Bodo/Borokathokang LAQP08 Textile Engineering
12.03.2026 LAQP32 Marwari; Nyaya LAQP32 Purvamimamsa Hindi LAQP05 Indo-Tibetan
    ACQP09 Sankhyayog    
    MTQP01 Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering    
    MTQP03 Chemical Thermal & Polymer Engineering    
13.03.2026 COQP15 Library & Information Science SCQP05 Biochemistry    
    MTQP02 Electronics/ Material Science    
    ACQP05 Vyakarana and Siddavaidata Kaushala ACQP08 Hindu Studies
HUQP04 Geography LAQP22 Konkani    
ACQP20 Pharmacy LAQP12 German HUQP20 Psychology
SCQP05 B.Ed. Languages LAQP14 Lalla SCQP03 Sericulture
SCQP16 Horticulture MTQP02 Food Engineering and Technology HUQP09 Ancient Indian History
SCQP15 Geography     HUQP18 Mass Communication
SCQP17 Food and Structural Science LAQP05 Arabic MTQP05  
           
SCQP12 Food Science and Technology SCQP19 Mathematics: Applied SCQP07 Botany
10.03.2026 SCQP18 Sericulture        
ACQP04 Studies (Trilingual) HUQP10 History of Art HUQP08 Social Studies
SCQP04 Architecture and Planning     HUQP24 Music Communication
SCQP14 Geology / Applied Geology HUQP22 Sociology SCQP09 Bio-Communication
17.03.2026 HUQP14 Theatre MTQP07 Mechanical Engineering SCQP22 Physics
SCQP20 Public Health SCQP28 Atmospheric Science LAQP27 Orfa
MTQP05 Dairy Technology ACQP23 Vyakaran    
LAQP15 French LAQP01 Arabic    
    LAQP09 Dogri    
19.03.2026     ACQP06 Dharma Shastra    
    HUQP17 Plastic Arts    
    LAQP10 Sanskrit    
    LAQP28 Kashmiri    
    LAQP23 Pali    
    HUQP26 Rabindra Sangit    
    ACQP07 Buddhistic Studies    
    ACQP20 Pharma Vipana    
    LAQP33 Prakrit    
24.03.2026     ACQP13 Krishna Yajurveda    
    ACQP10 Shukla Yajurveda    
SCQP11 Environmental Science HUQP01 Arts and Aesthetics SCQP24 Physics
25.03.2026 SCQP23 Social Work COQP07 MP Organizational Behaviour    
SCQP30 Medical Laboratory Technology LAQP04 Linguistics HUQP16 Philosophy
    ACQP09 Information System    
    HUQP15 Painting MTQP16 Electrical Engineering
    ACQP07 Shiksha Bauddhadarshan    
27.03.2026 COQP13 M.Ed. Master in Education COQP18 Physical Education LAQP02 Hindi
SCQP12 Agro-forestry SCQP25 Plant Biotechnology MTQP08 Nano Science
LAQP14 Hispanic        
LAQP09 Chinese        
SCQP18 Material Science        
LAQP06 Assamese        
ACQP11 Jyotisha - Fallit        
LAQP30 Persian        
HUQP03 Applied Arts        
LAQP07 Bengali        
ACQP17 Rigveda        
LAQP24 Manipuri        
ACQP22 Veda etc.        
LAQP26 Nepali        
LAQP35 Tamil        
LAQP23 Malayalam        
HUQP11 Garo        
LAQP16 Kannada        
  LAQP25 Marathi        
  LAQP21 Lepcha        
The CUET PG examination begins on March 6, 2026. On the opening day, Shift 1 will be held for Yoga (COQP21). In Shift 2, candidates will appear for Sports – Physiology; Biochemistry; Nutrition; Biomechanics etc. (COQP20), Sanskrit (LAQP03), Urdu (LAQP37), and Textile Design (HUQP23).

 

