CUET PG 2026 Results (Out): General management, Political Science top choices among students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 today (April 24). Candidates can access their results and the final answer keys via the official website – exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Students can download the results using the application number, date of birth and captcha code. The CUET PG examination was held between March 6 and March 30, 2026. This year, the maximum number of students has opted for General Management, General and Political Science subjects.

CUET PG Results 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

In the CUET (PG) 2026 examination, a total of 4,11,366 unique candidates registered for the test. From this registration pool, 3,45,220 unique candidates appeared for the exam. A gender-wise analysis of the unique participants shows that female candidates led the numbers with 2,32,965 registrations and 1,98,060 appearances. Male candidates followed with 1,78,391 registrations and 1,47,151 appearances, while the Third Gender category saw 10 registrations and 9 appearances.

On a broader scale involving multiple paper choices, the total subject-wise registrations reached 7,14,621, resulting in 5,04,301 actual subject-wise appearances during the testing window.

The window for the provisional answer key was opened on April 11, 2026 and closed on April 14, 2026, at 10 am. No changes will be made to that. The final answer key is based on the challenges raised by the candidates during the challenge window of the provisional answer key. For more information on CUET PG result, counselling, PG admission and more, candidates can check IE Education.

As per data shared by NTA. As per data shared by NTA.

The category-wise data for the CUET (PG) 2026 reveals that the General category had the highest representation, with 1,60,099 unique registrations and 1,31,748 candidates appearing for the exam. The OBC-Non-Creamy Layer followed closely, recording 1,37,809 registrations and 1,18,165 appearances.

Within the reserved categories, the Scheduled Caste (SC) category saw 45,954 registrations with 38,518 attendees, while the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category had 36,653 registered candidates and 29,897 who appeared. Additionally, the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) accounted for 30,851 registrations, of which 26,892 candidates took the examination. Collectively, these figures contributed to the overall total of 4,11,366 unique registered candidates and 3,45,220 unique candidates who appeared for the test.

NTA data NTA data

CUET PG 2026: How to check

Follow these steps to view the results :

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Step 1: Visit the official website – exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: Click on the link for “CUET PG 2026 results”.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: A new window will open displaying the results.

Step 5: Download and print the result for future use.

Each question carries four marks. For every correct answer, the candidate will be awarded four marks; for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. Unattempted questions carry no marks. In case a question is found to have more than one correct response, four marks will be awarded if any of the correct options have been selected. On the contrary, if none of the answers is found to be correct or the question is deemed wrong, then all the candidates will be awarded four marks irrespective of the fact whether they attempted or did not attempt the question.

It is important to note that CUET PG counselling is not conducted by the NTA; instead, each participating university organises its own counselling session. Candidates are therefore required to register and apply separately for every university and course they wish to be considered for. The CUET PG 2026 result will be valid only for admissions in the academic year 2026–27.