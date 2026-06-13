CUET PG 2026: NTA says March 29-30 re-exam was for 565 candidates, & had no normalisation

Amid queries and speculation on social media about why certain CUET PG 2026 subjects were held on more than one date and whether candidates who appeared on different dates had normalisation, NTA has now shared a detailed clarification on the issue.

In a post on X, the National Testing Agency stated that a rescheduled examination conducted on March 29 and 30 was a welfare measure for 565 candidates who could not appear on their original dates due to law-and-order disruption in Meghalaya and security concerns at select overseas centres, and that no normalisation of scores has been applied to any candidate in the examination.

What has happened?

The law-and-order disruption and a security situation at certain overseas examination centres made it impossible for a group of registered CUET PG candidates to appear on their originally scheduled dates. The circumstances, NTA has clarified, were entirely beyond the affected candidates’ control.

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In response, the agency invoked what it describes as a standing policy: that no candidate should be penalised for circumstances for which they bear no responsibility. It accordingly rescheduled the examination for the affected 565 candidates — and only those candidates — on March 29 and 30, 2026.

NTA has seen queries on social media about some CUET (PG) 2026 subjects being held on more than one date, and about normalization not being applied. In order to avoid speculation, the following is being clarified. In March 2026, due to the law-and-order disruption at Tura… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 13, 2026

The rescheduled examination covered 28 subjects and was conducted using question papers that had been prepared and certified in advance by subject experts, who affirmed that the papers were of difficulty equivalent to those used in the main examination for the same subjects.

NTA has been explicit that the method by which scores are computed is identical for all CUET PG 2026 candidates. Every candidate’s score — whether they appeared in the main examination or the rescheduled sitting — is arrived at on an absolute-marks basis, using the same formula, with no adjustments, exemptions, or modifications for either group.

“The rescheduled candidates were not given easier papers; the papers were certified as difficulty-equivalent by the subject experts who finalised them. They were not scored on a different scale. They were not normalised upward or downward. In NTA’s formulation: “The reschedule changed nothing about how scores were arrived at.”