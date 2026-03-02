CUET PG 2026: NTA issues city intimation slips for exams till March 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip for exams scheduled on March 8, 9, and 10. Candidates can access the slip, which specifies their examination city, by logging in at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ with their application number and password.

The Agency will conduct the computer-based PG exam 2026 on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27 across designated centres nationwide. The entrance test, held for 157 subjects, serves as the gateway for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes at participating universities.

The CUET PG 2026 will be conducted across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each for 4,11,366 unique registered candidates applying in 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers or subjects.