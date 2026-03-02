CUET PG 2026: NTA issues city intimation slips for exams till March 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip for exams scheduled on March 8, 9, and 10. Candidates can access the slip, which specifies their examination city, by logging in at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ with their application number and password.
The Agency will conduct the computer-based PG exam 2026 on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27 across designated centres nationwide. The entrance test, held for 157 subjects, serves as the gateway for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes at participating universities.
The CUET PG 2026 will be conducted across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each for 4,11,366 unique registered candidates applying in 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers or subjects.
The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for CUET PG 2026 examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates, an NTA statement said, adding that the admit card of CUET PG 2026 will be issued later. The CUET PG hall tickets will be released three-four days before the actual dates of the examinations.
In case any candidates face difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for CUET PG 2026, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.
The CUET PG 2026 question paper medium will be English and Hindi (Bilingual), with some exceptions. 41 language papers for MTech or higher sciences will be in English only. Acharya Papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshana (trilingual: Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English) and Hindu Studies (Hindi and English)
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 6,54,019 candidates registered for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025, out of which 5,23,032 candidates appeared for the examination. The test was conducted over 43 shifts, which spanned several days in March and April 2025.
|Year
|Registered
|Appeared
|Attendance %
|2022
|6,07,648
|3,34,997
|55.13%
|2023
|8,77,492
|5,39,776
|61.51%
|2024
|7,68,414
|5,77,400
|75.14%
|2025
|6,54,019
|5,23,032
|79.97%
This year’s exam also witnessed a notable increase in attendance percentage, which NTA attributes to better logistical planning. Candidates were allotted exam cities closer to their current or permanent address, and the exam calendar was announced well in advance, making it easier for students to plan.