CUET PG 2026 exam begins tomorrow; NTA issues important notice on documents, reporting time and more

CUET PG 2026 Exam Begins March 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026 from tomorrow, March 6. As per the official schedule, the postgraduate entrance exam will be conducted between March 6 and March 27 in computer-based mode at designated centres across the country.

Ahead of the examination, the NTA has issued a notice outlining key instructions for candidates, including documents to carry, reporting requirements, biometric verification rules and exam-day guidelines.

The agency has also urged CUET PG students to carefully check their admit cards and ensure that all details such as exam date, shift and centre location are correct.

In the notice, the NTA stated:

“The National Testing Agency is conducting the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2026 between 06 March 2026 and 27 March 2026. We hope that you have downloaded the Admit Card and are now fully prepared to appear for the CUET PG 2026 examination on the date, shift, course and venue of the Test Centre as indicated on the Admit Card.”

The testing agency has advised candidates to check details such as the exam date, shift and timings, venue of the test centre, reporting time and gate closing time mentioned on the admit card. Candidates have also been asked to visit their exam centre location at least one day in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

“Candidates are advised to verify the location of their test venue at least one day in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination,”

The notice further said, adding that Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) candidates are particularly advised to visit the venue beforehand and report any centre-specific issues to the NTA at the earliest.

The agency has further clarified that candidates who did not register through Aadhaar or opted for other identity authentication methods must report earlier than usual. Such candidates should reach the centre at least one hour before the gate closing time to complete additional verification procedures.

The notice also warned against unfair means during the examination. “No candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centres are under surveillance of live surveillance CCTV and equipped with jammers,” the NTA said, adding that violations could lead to strict punitive action including debarment from future exams.

CUET PG 2026: Important documents to carry

Candidates appearing for the examination must bring the following documents to the test centre:

Admit card downloaded from the official NTA website (preferably a clear colour printout on A4 paper).

Two passport-size photographs — one will be pasted on the attendance sheet at the exam centre.

One original valid photo ID proof issued by the government. Accepted IDs include:

–PAN card

–Driving licence

–Voter ID

–Passport

–Aadhaar card (with photograph)

–e-Aadhaar

–Ration card

–Aadhaar enrolment number with photo

The NTA has stated that photocopies, scanned images of IDs on mobile phones, or attested copies will not be accepted for verification.

Candidates whose Aadhaar authentication did not match during application must ensure they carry a valid ID and reach early for verification. The agency also advised students to ensure their Aadhaar biometric authentication is not locked on the day of the examination to avoid issues during entry.

CUET PG 2026 list of prohibited items

Electronic devices and personal belongings are strictly prohibited. Candidates cannot carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators or other gadgets inside the examination centre. The NTA has also clarified that exam officials will not be responsible for safekeeping personal belongings.

However, diabetic candidates will be allowed to carry eatables such as sugar tablets or fruits like bananas, apples or oranges, along with a transparent water bottle. Packed foods like chocolates or sandwiches are not permitted.

Other key instructions for candidates

The NTA has reminded candidates that several formalities such as biometric verification, frisking and attendance marking will take place before the examination begins. Students must therefore reach the centre at the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

The agency further stated that candidates arriving after the gate closing time will not be allowed entry under any circumstances.

Since the CUET PG will be conducted in computer-based mode, candidates have also been advised to familiarise themselves with the online test interface beforehand and ensure that the subject and medium displayed on the screen match the details mentioned on their admit card.