CUET PG 2026: NTA releases city intimation slips for March 6, 7 exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 26 issued the city intimation slips of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 for exams scheduled to be held on March 6 and March 7. CUET PG 2026 will be held between March 6 and March 27. The CUET PG city slips for the remaining days will be released accordingly. The official websites — nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in — is hosting the CUET PG 2026 city slips. The candidates are required to check and download their examination city intimation slip for CUET PG 2026 using their login credentials.

The CUET PG 2026 will be conducted across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each for 4,11,366 unique registered candidates applying in 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers or subjects.