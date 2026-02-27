CUET PG 2026: NTA releases city intimation slips for March 6, 7 exams

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 26 issued the city intimation slips of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 for exams scheduled to be held on March 6 and March 7. CUET PG 2026 will be held between March 6 and March 27. The CUET PG city slips for the remaining days will be released accordingly. The official websites — nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in — is hosting the CUET PG 2026 city slips. The candidates are required to check and download their examination city intimation slip for CUET PG 2026 using their login credentials.
The CUET PG 2026 will be conducted across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each for 4,11,366 unique registered candidates applying in 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers or subjects.
Read More | Seeking admission to a Maharashtra college? You may soon be able to legally challenge fees, admission decisions
The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for CUET PG 2026 examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates, an NTA statement said, adding that the admit card of CUET PG 2026 will be issued later. The CUET PG hall tickets will be released three-four days before the actual dates of the examinations.
Read More | CUET PG 2026 Schedule: Check complete subject-wise date sheet here
In case any candidates face difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for CUET PG 2026, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.
The CUET PG 2026 question paper medium will be English and Hindi (Bilingual), with some exceptions. 41 language papers for MTech or higher sciences will be in English only. Acharya Papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshana (trilingual: Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English) and Hindu Studies (Hindi and English).c