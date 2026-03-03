CUET PG 2026 Admit Cards Out: NTA releases hall tickets for exams till March 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG Admit Card 2026. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes can now download their hall tickets from the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET PG 2026 examination is set to begin on March 6. The test will be conducted in computer-based mode at examination centres across multiple cities in India. Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre on all test days, as entry will not be allowed without it.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. The hall ticket will display important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, shift timing, and exam centre address. Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the document.