CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: NTA releases hall tickets for Mar 16 to 19 exams, city slips out for exams till Mar 27

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 exam. CUET PG 2026 is being held between March 6 and March 27. The official websites — nta.ac.in and exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG — are hosting the CUET PG 2026 admit cards. NTA has been releasing the CUET PG admit cards in batches. First, they issued the admit cards for CUET PG 2026 March 6 to 10 exams, then released it for March 11 to 13, and now it has released the admit cards for March 16 to March 19 exams.
The Agency has also released the CUET PG 2026 city slips for exams set to be held after March 19 — March 24, 25 and 27. The admit cards for these exam dates will be released next.
📢 CUET (PG) 2026 Update
🏙️ Advance Examination City Intimation Slip released on 12 March 2026.
🗓️ Candidates appearing on 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 & 27 March 2026 can now check their exam city.
🌐 Download now using your login credentials.
⚠️ Note: This is NOT the Admit Card.… pic.twitter.com/qsENvsMAJQ
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) March 13, 2026
Candidates need to bring their CUET PG admit card to the exam centre every test day. Candidates will not be given entry to the exam centre without it. To download the CUET PG admit card, log in with the application number and date of birth. Candidates will have to check the admit card for details like name, roll number, exam date, shift, and centre address – make sure everything is correct.
Step 1: Visit the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card”
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future use
In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk to avoid last-minute issues. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to the examination.
CUET PG 2026 is being held in three shifts each day — Shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, Shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and Shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.