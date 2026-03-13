CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: NTA releases hall tickets for Mar 16 to 19 exams, city slips out for exams till Mar 27

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Released: To download the CUET PG admit card, log in with the application number and date of birth.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 11:48 AM IST
CUET PG admit cards at exams.nta.nic.inCUET PG admit cards at exams.nta.nic.in
Make us preferred source on Google

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 exam. CUET PG 2026 is being held between March 6 and March 27. The official websites — nta.ac.in and exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG — are hosting the CUET PG 2026 admit cards. NTA has been releasing the CUET PG admit cards in batches. First, they issued the admit cards for CUET PG 2026 March 6 to 10 exams, then released it for March 11 to 13, and now it has released the admit cards for March 16 to March 19 exams.

The Agency has also released the CUET PG 2026 city slips for exams set to be held after March 19 — March 24, 25 and 27. The admit cards for these exam dates will be released next.

Candidates need to bring their CUET PG admit card to the exam centre every test day. Candidates will not be given entry to the exam centre without it. To download the CUET PG admit card, log in with the application number and date of birth. Candidates will have to check the admit card for details like name, roll number, exam date, shift, and centre address – make sure everything is correct.

Steps to download CUET PG Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card”
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download and print the admit card for future use

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk to avoid last-minute issues. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to the examination.

CUET PG 2026 is being held in three shifts each day — Shift 1 from 9 am to 10:30 am, Shift 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and Shift 3 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 13: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments