CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: NTA releases hall tickets for Mar 16 to 19 exams, city slips out for exams till Mar 27

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 exam. CUET PG 2026 is being held between March 6 and March 27. The official websites — nta.ac.in and exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG — are hosting the CUET PG 2026 admit cards. NTA has been releasing the CUET PG admit cards in batches. First, they issued the admit cards for CUET PG 2026 March 6 to 10 exams, then released it for March 11 to 13, and now it has released the admit cards for March 16 to March 19 exams.

The Agency has also released the CUET PG 2026 city slips for exams set to be held after March 19 — March 24, 25 and 27. The admit cards for these exam dates will be released next.