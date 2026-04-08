CUET PG 2025: JNU to start postgraduate admissions shortly after NTA declares results

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday announced that postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2026-27 will commence soon after the declaration of results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026. The exam was held between March 6 and March 27. The official websites — nta.ac.in and exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG — will be hosting the CUET PG results.

The university has urged aspirants to thoroughly review the JNU PG prospectus 2026-27 to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. Released last week, the prospectus specifies that candidates applying for programmes such as MA, MSc, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma must have appeared for CUET (PG) 2026.