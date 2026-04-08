CUET PG 2025: JNU to start postgraduate admissions shortly after NTA declares results

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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday announced that postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2026-27 will commence soon after the declaration of results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026. The exam was held between March 6 and March 27. The official websites — nta.ac.in and exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG — will be hosting the CUET PG results.
The university has urged aspirants to thoroughly review the JNU PG prospectus 2026-27 to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. Released last week, the prospectus specifies that candidates applying for programmes such as MA, MSc, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma must have appeared for CUET (PG) 2026.
Admissions to specialised courses will follow different procedures: MSc (Biotechnology) and MSc (Computational Biology) will be based on GAT-B scores, while MTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering at the School of Engineering will be conducted through the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT).
Applicants have been advised to keep essential documents ready, including caste/category certificates (if applicable), academic qualification certificates, marksheets, and income certificates where required.
“Detailed information regarding the admission portal, schedule, and application procedure will be provided in due course,” the university stated in its official notification.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET-PG 2026 answer key shortly, paving the way for the admission process to begin.
The CUET PG 2026 question paper medium will be English and Hindi (Bilingual), with some exceptions. 41 language papers for MTech or higher sciences will be in English only. Acharya Papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshana (trilingual: Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English) and Hindu Studies (Hindi and English).