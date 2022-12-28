scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

CUET PG 2023 to be held from June 1-10; check application, result dates

CUET PG 2023: The admission process for the same will start in mid-March 2023. Candidates will be able to register at the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023: The exam will give a chance to students to apply to various universities through one exam
CUET PG 2023: The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, today announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from June 1. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official websitecuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by Kumar, CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 till June 10, 2023. The admission process for the same will start in mid-March 2023.

“Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score,” Kumar tweeted.

Recently, UGC also announced that the application process for the CUET- UG exam will begin from the first week of February 2023, and the exams will be conducted between May 21 and 31.

The results of CUET-UG will be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023, the UGC Chief said. With this schedule, the UGC Chief is hoping that the universities will be able to start their academic calendar by August 1.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 21:03 IST
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh gets bail: What are the cases against him?

