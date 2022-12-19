CUET PG 2023: Registration, test dates to be announced this week

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will this week announce the registration and test dates for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET- PG) 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to register for the exam at the official website— cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023 tweeted UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar. The results will be declared in the first week of July 2023.

Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

CUET PG 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CUET PG registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter your basic details such as name, email address, mobile number and more

Step 5: Once registered, login using your user id and password

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 8: Download the application form for future reference

As per the UGC Chief, with the current schedule of CUET UG and PG, universities will be able to begin their sessions from August 1, 2023.

In 2022, the CUET PG exams were conducted from September 1 to 12. And, the results were announced on September 26.