CUET PG 2022: Three central universities in Northeast draws over 2 lakh applications

Three central universities in the Northeast are among those that have drawn over two lakh applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) in a marked difference from CUET-UG, which saw aspirants mostly showing interest in courses taught by North India-based varsities.

For CUET-PG, scheduled to be held between September 1-11, Tripura University, Manipur University, and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) received 2.94 lakh, 2.90 lakh, and 2.82 lakh applications respectively, finding a place in the league of top 10 popular institutions.

In contrast, these three universities had collectively drawn 1.17 lakh applications for CUET-UG, which is underway.

The geographical spread of the popular universities, in terms of receiving applications, was largely limited to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

As many as 3.57 lakh unique candidates, a majority (1.87 lakh) of whom are women, have signed up for CUET-PG, which will also be organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA is an autonomous institution under the Union Ministry of Education.

A breakdown of the social categories of the applicants shows that 33 per cent of them belong to the unreserved category, 37.53 per cent are OBCs, 11.24 per cent SCs, 9.2 per cent are STs and 8.33 per cent of candidates have registered under the EWS category. As many as 2273 candidates fall under the Persons with Disability bracket, official data shows.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which attracted the second highest number of applications in CUET-UG, received the maximum number of applications (3.53 lakh) for the postgraduate edition of the test, followed by Lucknow’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (3.13 lakh) and Uttarakhand-based Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (3.02 lakh).

As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. It will be held in two shifts each on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11 in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad.

According to the CUET-PG information bulletin, the entrance will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, “especially those from North-East and from rural and other remote areas and help to establish better connect with the universities”.

CUET-PG will be conducted in English in Hindi except for language and literature papers. CUET-UG, on the other hand, is being held in 13 languages. There will be 100 questions in each paper on subjects ranging from language comprehension, verbal ability, social sciences, mathematics, science, general awareness, mathematical and quantitative ability, analytical skills, as well as domain subject-related questions.