scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

CUET PG 2022: Three central universities in Northeast draws over 2 lakh applications

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) received the maximum number of applications (3.53 lakh) for the postgraduate edition of the test, followed by Lucknow's Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (3.13 lakh) and Uttarakhand-based Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (3.02 lakh).

As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. (Image credits: Tripura university official website)

Three central universities in the Northeast are among those that have drawn over two lakh applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) in a marked difference from CUET-UG, which saw aspirants mostly showing interest in courses taught by North India-based varsities.

For CUET-PG, scheduled to be held between September 1-11, Tripura University, Manipur University, and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) received 2.94 lakh, 2.90 lakh, and 2.82 lakh applications respectively, finding a place in the league of top 10 popular institutions.

Read |UGC declares 21 universities fake, highest number from Delhi

In contrast, these three universities had collectively drawn 1.17 lakh applications for CUET-UG, which is underway.

The geographical spread of the popular universities, in terms of receiving applications, was largely limited to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...Premium
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...

As many as 3.57 lakh unique candidates, a majority (1.87 lakh) of whom are women, have signed up for CUET-PG, which will also be organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA is an autonomous institution under the Union Ministry of Education.

A breakdown of the social categories of the applicants shows that 33 per cent of them belong to the unreserved category, 37.53 per cent are OBCs, 11.24 per cent SCs, 9.2 per cent are STs and 8.33 per cent of candidates have registered under the EWS category. As many as 2273 candidates fall under the Persons with Disability bracket, official data shows.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which attracted the second highest number of applications in CUET-UG, received the maximum number of applications (3.53 lakh) for the postgraduate edition of the test, followed by Lucknow’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (3.13 lakh) and Uttarakhand-based Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (3.02 lakh).

Advertisement

As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. It will be held in two shifts each on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11 in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad.

Also read |More serving world leaders studied in US than any other country: UK think tank report

According to the CUET-PG information bulletin, the entrance will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, “especially those from North-East and from rural and other remote areas and help to establish better connect with the universities”.

CUET-PG will be conducted in English in Hindi except for language and literature papers. CUET-UG, on the other hand, is being held in 13 languages. There will be 100 questions in each paper on subjects ranging from language comprehension, verbal ability, social sciences, mathematics, science, general awareness, mathematical and quantitative ability, analytical skills, as well as domain subject-related questions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 09:17:37 am
Next Story

Indian Coast Guard coordinates rescue of tanker found adrift off Malaysia’s coast

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
BWF World Championship: Satwick-Chirag lead in first set
LIVE

BWF World Championship: Satwick-Chirag lead in first set

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

What is powering South cinema? Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema? Decoding the success of recent films

The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material
Mar-a-lago Documents

The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers
Supertech demolition

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement