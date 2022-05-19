scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022

CUET PG 2022 registration begins: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CUET PG on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — before June 18, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 12:38:54 pm
CUET PG, CUET, UGCThe exam date of CUET PG will soon be announced by the NTA. (Representative image)

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has started the registration process for the postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities (CUET PG 2022) today i.e, May 19, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CUET PG from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET PG 2022 application process will conclude on June 18, 2022, and the exam date will soon be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will be held in Computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CUET PG 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘register’. Then, read the information bulletin carefully.

Step 3: Fill in all required personal details in the application form. Then, choose a password and key in the security pin.

Step 4: Review the personal details you have entered and complete the OTP verification process.

Step 5: The applicant will receive an application form number after the successful verification of the OTP on her registered mobile number and email address. After receiving the form number, log in using these details and then click on the “continue application form” option.

Step 6: Continuing filling the form by entering other details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre.

Step 7: Review the completed form. Under the section titled ‘Particulars Checklist to be Verified’, click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgment of all the details furnished.

Step 8: Pay the application fees and print the confirmation page for future reference.

CUTE PG was announced by the UGC Chairman, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, on the morning of May 19, 2022.

“Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities. Online Application Forms for Postgraduate Programmes will open from 19.05.2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website,” he tweeted.

