Wednesday, July 13, 2022

CUET-PG 2022 registration, application correction deadline extended

CUET PG 2022: The last date for online payment is July 19 till 11:50 pm while the correction window will be open from July 20 to 22 (11:50 pm).

July 13, 2022 5:10:04 pm
Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in and from the NTA's official website — nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency has extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. The candidates can now apply till July 18, upto 5 pm. Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in and from the NTA’s official website — nta.ac.in. 

The last date for online payment is July 19 till 11:50 pm while the correction window will be open from July 20 to 22 (11:50 pm). CUET PG will be held for admissions in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. A total of 66 universities will conduct PG admissions through CUET-PG 2022 scores, the NTA said in an official notice.

How to apply for CUET PG application form 2022

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET PG 2022 official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET PG 2022 application form’ link. A new page will opem. Add details like name, mobile number and email address.

Step 3: Fill detailed CUET PG 2022 registration form further with personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the scanned images of photographs and signature in the size laid down by the authorities.

Step 5: Make the payment of CUET PG 2022 application form fees.

Step 6: Download the NTA Main 2022 confirmation page for future reference.

Several state universities, state private and deemed-to-be-universities will also admit students through the entrance exam. The Footwear Design & Development Institute, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry will also accept CUET-PG 2022 scores for admissions

