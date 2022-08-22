CUET PG 2022: NTA reopens correction facility at cuet.nta.nic.in; check how to make changes

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms download their admit cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the new schedule, the correction facility for CUET PG 2022 application forms will now be open till 11:50 pm of August 23. Additionally, the deadline for submitting the application fees is 11:50 pm of August 24.

CUET PG 2022: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll towards the end of the home page and click on the link for correction window available under the ‘candidate activity’ section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new third party window.

Step 4: Key in the application number and password to login.

Step 5: Make the required changes and save the application form. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that they do not miss any changes as this will be the last chance to make any changes. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates,” the NTA clarified.

In addition to this, a senior NTA official has told The Indian Express that the CUET PG 2022 city intimation slip will be released on August 26 while the admit card is expected on August 28 or 29.

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11 — 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.