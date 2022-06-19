CUET-PG 2022: NTA extends deadline for online form submission

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration process deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG 2022. The deadline to apply for the entrance exam for admissions in postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities (CUET PG 2022) has been extended till July 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CUET-PG from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The official notification reads, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from June 18, 2022, to July 4, 2022.”

CUET PG 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

ep 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 is Live now’, which is visible on the top scroll. Then, you will be redirected to a new window.

Step 3: Register or sign in using the requested credentials.

Step 4: Fill in all required personal details in the application form. Review the personal details you have entered.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and print the confirmation page for future reference. Then, click on submit and make sure you save that page too.

The last date for the submission of application fee is July 5. Candidates can make correction in their application from July 6 to July 8. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination.

The exam date will soon be announced by the NTA, which will be held in Computer-based test (CBT) mode. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had tweeted that CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission to participating Universities across the country.