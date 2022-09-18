CUET PG 2022: Last day to raise objections against answer key; check how to challenge

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday released the provisional answer keys, and question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2022. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and question paper from the official CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have time till 9 pm of today (September 18) to raise objections against the given CUET PG provisional answer key, and they have time till 11:50 pm tonight to submit the fee for objections.

CUET PG 2022 answer keys: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Login with your application number, password or login with application number and date of birth and enter security pin as displayed and click on login button.

Step 3: Click ‘view/challenge answer key’ button.

Step 4: The option(s) next to the question id under the column ‘correct option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA. So, if you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the option given in the next five columns by clicking the check box .

Step 5: Upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘choose file’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After submitting the objection, click on ‘submit and review claims’, then review and submit the fees.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Once all objections are submitted, NTA will carefully review the challenges and on the basis of that, the final answer key and CUET PG result will be issued.