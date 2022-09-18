scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

CUET PG 2022: Last day to raise objections against answer key; check how to challenge

CUET PG 2022: Candidates can download the provisional answer key and question paper from the official CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have time till 9 pm of today (September 18) to raise objections.

CUET PG 2022, CUET PG, CUET PG answer keys, NTACUET PG 2022: Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. (Representative image)

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday released the provisional answer keys, and question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2022. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and question paper from the official CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have time till 9 pm of today (September 18) to raise objections against the given CUET PG provisional answer key, and they have time till 11:50 pm tonight to submit the fee for objections.

Read |CUET DU Admissions 2022: All you need to know about ECA and sports quota seats

CUET PG 2022 answer keys: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Actual work begins now: Officials lay ground to keep cheetahs healthyPremium
Actual work begins now: Officials lay ground to keep cheetahs healthy
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration

Step 2: Login with your application number, password or login with application number and date of birth and enter security pin as displayed and click on login button.

Step 3: Click ‘view/challenge answer key’ button.

Step 4: The option(s) next to the question id under the column ‘correct option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA. So, if you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the option given in the next five columns by clicking the check box .

Step 5: Upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘choose file’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After submitting the objection, click on ‘submit and review claims’, then review and submit the fees.

Advertisement

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Once all objections are submitted, NTA will carefully review the challenges and on the basis of that, the final answer key and CUET PG result will be issued.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 10:19:57 am
Next Story

Brahmastra box office collection day 9: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film continues to pull audiences to theatres, inches to beat The Kashmir Files

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement