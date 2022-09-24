CUET PG 2022 Final answer key released; how to download

CUET PG Final Answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams. Registered candidates can now download the answer key at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 exams were conducted between September 1 and 11. The exams were conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. All questions in the exam were in MCQ format.

CUET PG Final answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading CUET-PG 2022 final answer key

Step 3: In the pdf, check final answer key based on your exam date and paper code

The NTA released the provisional answer keys on September 16, and candidates were given time till 9 pm of September 18 to raise objections against the given CUET PG provisional answer key, whereas they had time till 11:50 pm of the same day to submit the fees. Candidates, who were not satisfied with the answer key, were given the opportunity to challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

According to the NTA sources, the CUET PG 2022 results are expected to be released in the last week of September. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG exams will be able check and download their score card from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.