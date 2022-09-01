scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
CUET PG 2022 Exam Live Updates: Shift 1 to conclude soon, check exam analysis 

CUET PG 2022 Exam Shift 1 Live Updates: The exams will be conducted between September 1 and 11. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi I | Updated: September 1, 2022 11:52:12 am
CUET PG 2022 | NTA CUET PG 2022 | CUET PG 2022 Exam | CUET PG 2022 shift 1CUET PG 2022: Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in (File image)

CUET PG 2022 Live Updates, CUET PG 2022 Shift 1 Begins: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams from today onwards. The exams will be conducted between September 1 and 11. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 exam will be conducted in a span of two hours (120 minutes). The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift is scheduled between 3 pm and 5 pm.  There will be a total of 100 questions based on Language comprehension, verbal ability, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics and logical reasoning.

NTA has already released the syllabus of the various programmes that have been offered. The syllabus consists of a basic outline of what will be asked in the examination. It also includes an outline of General knowledge, Logical Reasoning, Comprehension, etc… for general papers.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, and Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.

 

Live Blog

CUET PG 2022 LIVE Updates: Check exam analysis, paper pattern

11:50 (IST)01 Sep 2022
CUET-PG 2022: Syllabus

The national testing agency has already released the syllabus of the various programmes that have been offered. The syllabus consists of a basic outline of what will be asked in the examination. It also includes an outline of General knowledge, Logical Reasoning, Comprehension, etc… for general papers.

Steps to check the syllabus:

Step 1: Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on information, a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on syllabus

Step 4: Click on the paper code and view the syllabus

11:44 (IST)01 Sep 2022
CUET PG 2022: List of items not allowed in exam hall

— Instruments
— Geometry or pencil box
— Handbag or purse
— Any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material)
— Eatables and water (loose or packed)
— Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager
— Calculator
— DocuPen
— Slide rules
— Log tables
— Camera
— Tape recorder
— Electronic watches with facilities 

11:39 (IST)01 Sep 2022
CUET PG 2022 exam begins

The first centralised entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate courses in various central, state and private universities begins today. The exam will be conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts --  from 10 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm. 

CUET PG, CUET PG 2022, CUET PG exam analysis CUET PG 2022 exams will be held from September 1 to September 11.

CUET PG 2022 LIVE Updates: Reporting time starts 2 hours prior to the scheduled commencement of the exam. However, candidates are advised to report as per staggered entry slot mentioned on their admit Card in order to avoid crowd during verification of the admit cards, registration, frisking, etc. Candidates shpould remember that they are required to be in the exam centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

 

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:34:32 am