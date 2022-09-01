CUET PG 2022 Exam Live Updates: Shift 1 to conclude soon, check exam analysis 

CUET PG 2022 Live Updates, CUET PG 2022 Shift 1 Begins: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams from today onwards. The exams will be conducted between September 1 and 11. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG 2022 exam will be conducted in a span of two hours (120 minutes). The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift is scheduled between 3 pm and 5 pm. There will be a total of 100 questions based on Language comprehension, verbal ability, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics and logical reasoning.
NTA has already released the syllabus of the various programmes that have been offered. The syllabus consists of a basic outline of what will be asked in the examination. It also includes an outline of General knowledge, Logical Reasoning, Comprehension, etc… for general papers.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, and Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.
Steps to check the syllabus:
Step 1: Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on information, a drop down menu will appear
Step 3: Click on syllabus
Step 4: Click on the paper code and view the syllabus
— Instruments
— Geometry or pencil box
— Handbag or purse
— Any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material)
— Eatables and water (loose or packed)
— Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager
— Calculator
— DocuPen
— Slide rules
— Log tables
— Camera
— Tape recorder
— Electronic watches with facilities
