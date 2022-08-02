CUET-PG 2022 dates announced; exams in September

August 2, 2022 10:27:58 am
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar today announced the exam dates for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate courses. The exams will be held between September 1 to 11 at various centres across the country.
“The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA,” he tweeted.
“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in,” he added.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that a common entrance test will be held for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions.
Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, Pnodicherry University. However, universities like DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.
