CUET PG 2022: Correction window to start soon; check how and what can you edit

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the correction window for the CUET PG result 2022 and the candidates who received their results last week can now visit the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in — to make corrections in their profile.

The NTA claims that some students approached the agency to allow them to make some corrections in their application form, and the NTA has decided to open the correction window for a couple of days. Now, the form will be made available tonight and candidates have time till 11:50 pm of September 30 to edit their application form.

Read | CUET PG 2022 Result Updates

CUET PG 2022: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the login button.

Step 3: Login by keying in the required credentials such as application number/ roll number and date of birth of password.

Step 3: Click on the correction/edit option and make the required corrections.

Step 4: Once done, save the changes

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and save the corrected application form for future reference.

Candidates should remember that they can make corrections only in:

— Either candidate’s name, or mother’s name or father’s name.

— Date of birth

— Gender

— Category

— PwBD

— Choice of universities

Advertisement

“Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable,” an official NTA notice stated.