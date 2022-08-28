CUET PG 2022: City intimation link active; here’s how to check

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) city intimation slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are registered for the entrance exam can now check their exam city and download the intimation slip from the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

In addition to this, the CUET PG 2022 admit card is also likely to be released today, indianexpress.com has found. “We want to ensure that students do not face any problems in reaching their exam centre, so according to the pattern we follow, we released the city intimation link earlier so that students could make their travel plans. Now, we will release the admit cards by late evening today,” UGC Chief told indianexpress.com.

CUET PG 2022 city slip: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the link for city intimation slip.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Key in your application number and date of birth to login.

Step 5: Your city intimation slip will be available. Download and save for future reference.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, and Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.