CUET-PG 2022: All you need to know about the entrance exam

From the upcoming academic year, admissions to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities will be conducted through a common entrance test, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC). Here’s all you need to know about the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG 2022:

CUET PG 2022 Important dates

The NTA website will begin accepting application forms today i.e May 19. Details of the programmes will be available on the websites of the participating Central Universities and other Universities. The link to the online application forms for postgraduate programmes will be made available on the official website — nta.ac.in. The CUET PG 2022 application process will conclude on June 18, 2022, and the exam date will soon be announced by the agency. It is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of July.

Universities accepting CUET PG scores

For the academic year 2022-23, admissions to postgraduate programmes will be made through a computer-based test administered by 42 central universities. The registration process for the common university entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes in 44 central universities is also currently underway. Apart from the central universities, some private and Deemed-to-be universities have also adopted the test.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET PG 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The National Testing Agency and UGC will soon release a detailed information bulletin which will have all the details regarding eligibility criteria. However, no announcements have been made yet. Applicants may be required to compulsorily hold a bachelor’s degree while apply for CUET-PG 2022 as the entrance is being conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses.