CUET PG 2022: Admit cards to be released around August 26, says NTA

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams. According to a senior official of NTA, the hall tickets for CUET PG are expected to be released towards the end of the next week. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

“CUET PG admit card will come about four to five days before the exam begins, around August 26 – 27,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express.

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11 — 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September. The NTA will soon announce dates for the release of the advance city intimation slip. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.

According to government data, nearly 3.57 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be conducted in approximately 500 cities and in 13 cities outside India.

Meanwhile, the NTA is currently conducting CUET UG exams, which were originally scheduled to be conducted in two phases but have been extended to six phases due to technical glitches. Now, the under graduate common entrance test is scheduled to conclude on August 30.