scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

CUET PG 2022: Admit cards to be released around August 26, says NTA

CUET PG 2022: Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11.

CUET PG admit cards, CUET PG 2022CUET PG 2022: morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams. According to a senior official of NTA, the hall tickets for CUET PG are expected to be released towards the end of the next week. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards at the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

“CUET PG admit card will come about four to five days before the exam begins, around August 26 – 27,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express.

Read |Post CUET UG 2022 result declaration, universities need 3-4 weeks to complete admissions: UGC Chief

According to the official schedule, the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 1 and 11 — 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September. The NTA will soon announce dates for the release of the advance city intimation slip. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift will be held from 10 am till 12 pm, and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including JNU, Pondicherry University. However, universities such as DU, Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

According to government data, nearly 3.57 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be conducted in approximately 500 cities and in 13 cities outside India.

Meanwhile, the NTA is currently conducting CUET UG exams, which were originally scheduled to be conducted in two phases but have been extended to six phases due to technical glitches. Now, the under graduate common entrance test is scheduled to conclude on August 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 11:01:36 am
Next Story

Anthony Joshua confronts Oleksandr Usyk, throws belts and cries after loss in split decision

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’: Farooq, Omar Abdullah dance steals the show at a wedding. Watch video

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC
Delhi

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement