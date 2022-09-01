CUET PG 2022: Exam dates, paper pattern, syllabus; here’s all you need to know

CUET PG 2022: The NTA is conducting the Common University Entrance Test PG from September 1. As many as 3.57 lakh students have registered for CUET-PG, out of which, nearly 1.87 lakh are women candidates. CUET PG will be conducted in 554 cities in India and 13 centres abroad. Here we answer all the questions that the CUET PG aspirants need to know:
Common University Entrance Test or CUET is the common entrance exam for postgraduate programmes, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education. CUET PG has been introduced in the academic session of 2022-23. It will be the first time that a common entrance exam will be conducted for a total of 42 universities.
The exams will commence from September 1 and conclude on September 11. There will be exams on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11. There will be no exam on September 8.
The admit card for phase I has been released on the official website of CUET- cuet.nta.nic.in. The admit card for the remaining phases will be released subsequently.
The National Testing Agency has issued a city intimation list for applicants to check where their exam would take place, it is available on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates whose admit cards are not out yet can check the city intimation and plan their travel accordingly.
Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on Admit Card for Phase I, 2022 (It will appear on the homepage)
Enter your application number along with your date of birth and security PIN
Download the admit card
(If it doesn’t appear despite putting the correct details then the exam will be in other phases, admit cards for which will be released subsequently.
Go to the official website of CUET- cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on the information tab, a drop-down menu will appear
Click on Syllabus
The courses are mentioned by their names and code
Click on the PDF file for course/code you applied for
Download the PDF file
The notification for the results will be available on the official website (www.cuet.nta.nic.in) after the exam concludes on September 11.
CUET PG is the common entrance test held for admissions in postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma while CUET UG is meant for undergraduate programmes. It was earlier known as Central Universities Common Entrance Test.
What are the participating universities in the CUET PG exam?
A total of 42 universities are participating in CUET-PG 2022. Out of which there are 35 central universities, 5 state universities and one deemed university.
There will be a total of 100 questions for each paper. Except for PGQP38 and PGQP40, every paper will be divided into two parts. Each of the other papers will Part A comprising 25 MCQs and Part B comprising 75 MCQs.
Part B will comprise of questions pertaining to domain knowledge or will be questions of specific language in case of PGQP60.
Part A will have various questions mainly regarding General Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative ability, Language comprehension/Verbal ability
In case of PGQP38, all 100 questions will be of language comprehension/verbal ability, mathematical/quantitative ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning.
In PGQP40 all 100 questions will be based on language comprehension, verbal ability, general knowledge, general awareness, computer basics and logical reasoning.
Once the exam concludes (September 11), NTA will announce the answer key release date. It will be available on CUET PG official website.
CUET was earlier CUCET or Central Universities Common Entrance Test. But, CUET has more universities and courses under its umbrella. CUET has a higher number of registrations and is being conducted on a higher magnitude.