CUET, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, Sainik Schools and more: Top education news last week

One of the biggest changes have taken place this week in the education sector. On Monday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the introduction of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), which is now mandatory for undergraduate admission at any of the 45 central universities in the country. CUET is a revamped version of CUCET and it’s now compulsory for all 45 central universities to adopt it. This has come after the announcement of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which advocates the need for an entrance test for university admissions.

In addition to this, another top news was when the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) released the toppers list for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The exam was conducted from February 5 to 13 and the result was announced on March 17. GATE 2022 scorecards will be released on March 22. In the toppers list released for each subject, Ayush Bagchi topped Biotechnology, Abhinav Garg topped Computer Science and Information Technology, Royal Pradhan bagged rank 1 in Mathematics. The entire list can be checked at the official website.

Carrying on the news of GATE, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay also started the registration process for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022. Candidates who wish to utilise their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 score to get admissions can now register on the official GATE COAP 2022 website — coap.iitb.ac.in. This year, IIT Bombay is the coordinating institute for COAP 2022.

This week, the Ministry of Education has announced the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents on April 1 as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. This year, the Prime Minister will be interacting with students on how to keep their calm and stay relaxed during the upcoming exam season. He will share his insights on how to beat exam stress, the Ministry of Education said.

Also, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday approved the setting up of 21 such schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools or state governments. Unlike the existing Sainik schools that are completely residential, seven will be day school and the rest will have residential arrangements. Besides their affiliation to the respective education boards, the schools will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the rules and regulations in partnership mode prescribed by the society.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the datesheet for class 10 and class 12 theory board exams 2022. As per the revised schedule, the BSEH class 10 board exams are scheduled to take place between March 31 and April 20. Earlier, the class 10 exams were scheduled to conclude on April 29. Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 30 to April 27, 2022. Earlier, the last exam for class 12 was supposed to be held on April 27. The class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. This year the exams will be held in offline mode. Calculators (simple/scientific) and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the exam dates for GUJCET 2022. The GUJCET 2022 exam has been scheduled to take place on April 18 and will be conducted in offline mode. The scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat. The admit cards are expected to be released in the last week of March. GSEB also released admit cards for class 10 exams. As per the schedule, the class 10 exams are to begin from March 28, 2022 and conclude on April 9, 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) also announced results for class 11 (Kashmir division).

Also, the Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the students who appeared for the class 12 exams can file objections to their BSEB 12th results 2022 from March 23 to March 30, 2022. The fee for re-checking will be Rs 70 per paper. The BSEB intermediate (class 12) results were declared on March 16 at 3 pm. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.

Additionally, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reopened the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS exam 2022. The edit window for candidates who submit the application forms in the above-mentioned schedule will be available between April 1 to 4. The admit card will be issued on April 24.

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Jamia Millia Islamia University has launched a three month online course in digital marketing. Registration for the course began on March 26. The classes will commence on April 15 and will be conducted in online mode in the evening session. A course fee of Rs 5,000 has to be paid for the three months course.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admission for PG and UG programmes — for both online and ODL mode — till March 31, 2022. The same will be followed for re-registration for the January 2022 session. Meanwhile, the UGC has also released specifications for some new degrees and also revised the course duration for some programmes. The commission has also announced some changes in the eligibility criteria for various degree programmes. The course duration of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) has been reduced from three years to only two years. Similarly, the duration of Bachelor of Occupational Therapy has been increased from four years to four and a half years.