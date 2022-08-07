scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who failed to take the test between August 4-6

On Sunday, the fourth day of CUET-UG second phase which started on August 4, exams took place across 276 centres. The NTA did not announce any cancellations for the second straight day, in a respite from August 4 and 5, when major glitches hit the examination process inconveniencing over 50,000 candidates.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 8:57:49 pm
The fourth day of CUET-UG second phase which started on August 4, exams took place across 276 centres (Representational-PTI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Sunday that candidates who could not sit for the test between August 4-6 will now be accommodated in fresh slots between August 24-28 for which new admit cards will also be issued in a few days.

On Sunday, the fourth day of CUET-UG second phase which started on August 4, exams took place across 276 centres. The NTA did not announce any cancellations for the second straight day, in a respite from August 4 and 5, when major glitches hit the examination process inconveniencing over 50,000 candidates.

NTA sources said the agency, in consultation with the University Grants Commission (UGC), reviewed the factors behind the glitches over the weekend in meetings in which Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also participated. CUET is a computer-based test like JEE Mains.

“Taking lessons from our experience of paper leaks and breach in confidentiality in the past, we had decided to keep the window between the upload of question papers and the beginning of the exam as short as possible. But on August 4, poor internet connectivity hit the process, causing up to two-hour delays. The CUET question papers are larger in size as compared to JEE Mains or NEET and take longer to get uploaded,” said an official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Moreover, in the case of around 50 centres, majority in Delhi and NCR, local observers reached late. “For the central command centre to upload the papers, the centre in-charges need to be present. They, in turn, make it available to the students. Also, when there are delays, they need to handle the situation with sensitivity. Instead there were reports of misbehaviour,” the official added.

While 9.1 lakh students registered for the exam, each one of them are appearing in multiple papers, effectively making the number of candidates 14.4 lakh. With 61 subjects on offer, and every candidate allowed to sit for a maximum of nine papers, 54,555 unique combinations of subjects have been chosen in the exam which is being conducted in 13 languages.

UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said the scale and diversity of CUET-UG, second biggest in terms of registrations after NEET, sets it apart. “The NTA took a lot of care in setting up the papers so there are no complaints on difficulty level or anything related. That was a major challenge as there were apprehensions regarding out of syllabus questions due to lack of uniformity among various boards,” Prof Kumar said.

Initially, the NTA had decided to offer retests to the affected candidates between August 12-14. “As many as 15,811 candidates requested a date different from 12 to 14 August. Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period,” NTA senior director (exams) Sadhana Parashar said.

CUET-UG scores will be used by 90 universities – 44 Centre-run, 12 state government-run, 21 private and 13 deemed – to admit students to undergraduate degree courses in the 2022-23 session.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 08:55:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

2

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

3

Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country's space sector

4

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold, silver for India in men’s triple jump

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair
JD(U) calls Chirag, RCP 'plots against Nitish', says nothing final on 202...
JD(U) calls Chirag, RCP 'plots against Nitish', says nothing final on 202...
Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement