UGC announces CUET for admissions to postgraduate programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced Thursday that admissions to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities will be held through a common entrance test from the upcoming academic year.

UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar announced that application forms for admissions to PG programmes through the common entrance will be available on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) — nta.ac.in — from Thursday. The application window will close on June 18 while the test will be held in the last week of July, Prof Kumar announced on Twitter.

“Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities. Online Application Forms for Postgraduate Programmes will open from 19.05.2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website,” he tweeted.

As many as 42 central universities will carry out admissions to PG programmes for the academic session 2022-23 through the common entrance which will be a computer-based test.

The registration process for the common university entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes in 44 central universities is also currently underway. Apart from the central universities, some private and deemed-to-be universities have also adopted the test.

Meanwhile, the application window for the UG registrations will close on May 22. However, the UGC has not yet announced the dates for the CUET-UG exam.