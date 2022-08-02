CUET First phase: NTA allows retest for 19 candidates who missed exam due to venue change

August 2, 2022 2:19:13 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed 19 candidates who missed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) in July due to last-minute changes in examination centres to sit for a retest.
NTA officials said the retest will be held during the second phase of the CUET-UG, which starts on August 4.
The testing agency had formed a three-member panel to look into, on a case-to-case basis, requests by at least 31 candidates who said they had missed their exams due to the venue change. Headed by a retired IIT-Delhi professor, the panel also comprised a Delhi University (DU) professor and a school teacher.
Of the 19 candidates allowed to take a retest, 17 had initially been allotted Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi, as the exam centre, which was changed to DU’s north campus on July 14, just a day before the exam started.
The NTA accepted the panel’s recommendations on allowing the retest following consultations with the UGC, which had earlier opposed it. UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar had made the commission’s position against any retest clear on July 15 itself.
Meanwhile on Monday, the NTA started releasing the admit cards of candidates who are scheduled to take the entrance on August 4, 5 and 6, as part of the second phase. The admit cards of those appearing on August 7, 8, 10 and 20 will be released later.
Prof Kumar said every effort is being made to provide the candidates with their first choice of city.
