Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to go ahead with registration for St. Stephen’s on CSAS portal

St. Stephen's College will challenge Delhi High Court's order on admitting non-minority students only on the basis of CUET scores. However, Registrar Vikas Gupta told The Indian Express that unless the SC directs otherwise, DU will go ahead with conducting admissions for the college through the centralized system.

St Stephens college, St Stephens admissions, DU admissions 2022, CSAS, CUETIf aspirants want to be considered for admissions to St. Stephen’s college, they should list it among their preferred programme-college preferences on DU’s portal once that process kicks off next week. (Representative image. File)

St. Stephen’s College will be among the colleges open to aspirants on Delhi University’s centralised registration portal despite its decision to approach the Supreme Court, university officials said on Wednesday.

This means that university officials have said that if aspirants want to be considered for admissions to St. Stephen’s college, they should list it among their preferred programme-college preferences on DU’s portal once that process kicks off next week.

Read |CUET UG 2022: Central universities with most applications have highest vacant faculty posts

Delhi University launched its Common Seats Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Wednesday for candidates who want to register for admissions to the university’s undergraduate colleges. Phase II of the admission process will begin on Monday, September 26. In that phase, candidates will have to select the programmes in which they would like to be considered and then list their desired college-programme combinations in order of preference. Candidates will be allocated seats centrally by DU according to their place in the merit list and the college-programme combinations they have listed as preferences.

After the Delhi High Court order directing St. Stephen’s college to admit non-minority students only on the basis of CUET scores without any college-level interviews, its governing body decided on Tuesday to appeal to the Supreme Court against the order.

Also read |Central University of Karnataka releases UG admissions notification regarding via CUET score

However, registrar Vikas Gupta told The Indian Express that unless the Supreme Court directs otherwise, Delhi University will go ahead with conducting admissions through the centralized system for the college.

“This will not affect anything. We will not allow admissions to take place through St. Stephen’s College and admissions will be conducted by DU only. We will go as per whatever decision the Supreme Court takes. In the meantime, we have already listed St. Stephen’s college along with all other colleges on our CSAS portal, and candidates should go ahead with listing it among their preferences if they wish to be considered for admissions there,” he said.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:37:52 am
