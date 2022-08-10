scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

CUET delay: JNU teachers’ demands restoration of university’s own admission procedure

JNU announced earlier this year that it would conduct admissions to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CUET. The JNUTA said the university's reliance on the NTA for conducting admission tests has resulted in repeated delays.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 5:59:19 pm
CUET, JNU, CUET ug admissions, cuet news, cuet ug postponed, cuet admit card, jnu newsThe JNU teachers' organisation passed a resolution on Monday during its general body Meeting, urging the university to withdraw from the agreement with the NTA. (File Photo)

After Delhi University officials informing that the admissions process will be delayed, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) today expressed concerns over the delay in admissions and demanded that the institution restore its time-tested admission procedure instead of relying on the National Testing Agency.

This comes amid the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, conducted by the NTA. The CUET-UG, which was scheduled to end on August 20, will now conclude on August 28.

The JNU teachers’ organisation passed a resolution on Monday during its general body Meeting, urging the university to withdraw from the agreement with the NTA.

Previously, JNU used to admit students to undergraduate courses through subjective exams conducted by it. From 2019 however, it started admitting students through the JNU Entrance Examination conducted by the NTA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’
Read |IISc, JNU best universities in India; check list of top 20: NIRF Rankings 2022

The university announced earlier this year that it would conduct admissions to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CUET. The JNUTA said the university’s reliance on the NTA for conducting admission tests has resulted in repeated delays.

“The GBM demands that the university withdraw from the agreement with the NTA and immediately restore JNU’s own time-tested admission procedures and institutional structures such as the Standing Committee on Admissions,” it added.

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate, which began last Thursday, was marred with glitches, causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 05:59:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Featured Stories

After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement