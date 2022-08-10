CUET delay: JNU teachers’ demands restoration of university’s own admission procedure

August 10, 2022 5:59:19 pm
After Delhi University officials informing that the admissions process will be delayed, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) today expressed concerns over the delay in admissions and demanded that the institution restore its time-tested admission procedure instead of relying on the National Testing Agency.
This comes amid the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, conducted by the NTA. The CUET-UG, which was scheduled to end on August 20, will now conclude on August 28.
The JNU teachers’ organisation passed a resolution on Monday during its general body Meeting, urging the university to withdraw from the agreement with the NTA.
Previously, JNU used to admit students to undergraduate courses through subjective exams conducted by it. From 2019 however, it started admitting students through the JNU Entrance Examination conducted by the NTA.
Subscriber Only Stories
The university announced earlier this year that it would conduct admissions to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the CUET. The JNUTA said the university’s reliance on the NTA for conducting admission tests has resulted in repeated delays.
“The GBM demands that the university withdraw from the agreement with the NTA and immediately restore JNU’s own time-tested admission procedures and institutional structures such as the Standing Committee on Admissions,” it added.
The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate, which began last Thursday, was marred with glitches, causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.
On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.
Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres.
