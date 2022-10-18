scorecardresearch
Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Registration window open for these PG courses; here’s how to register

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Candidates can register and apply at the official website– allduniv.ac.in. The aspirants can check their eligibility for the course they applying on the University website.

Allahabad University admissions 2022: The window for registration and uploading the documents is open from October 18 to 20 till 2 pm

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Allahabad university today opened the registration window for CUET PG candidates to apply for postgraduate programmes including Ancient History, Philosophy, Journalism and Mass Communication, Culture and Archeology, Statistics, Medieval and Modern History, Biotechnology, Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics and Defence and Strategy studies. The interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website– allduniv.ac.in

The aspirants can check their eligibility for each course and apply accordingly. The window for registration and uploading the documents is open till October 20 till 2 pm and the window for verification of documents and fee submission is open from October 18 to 20 till 5 pm.

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website– allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link PG/Professional courses

Step 3: Once redirected, register yourself on the website using your credentials such as CUET roll number, subject and department

Step 4: Once registered, login and upload the required documents

Step 5: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

The academic session will begin rom November 1.

This was the debut year of CUET PG and the University of Allahabad opted for it. Only the aspirants who have taken the Common University Entrance Test are eligible to apply for Allahabad University for post graduate programmes.

The CUET PG examinations were conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It was conducted from September 1 to 12 with an exception on September 8.

