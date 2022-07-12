scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

CUET UG: Phase I admit cards to be released today; Phase II on July 31, says UGC Chairman

CUET-UG 2022: The entrance test will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week. City intimation slips and admit cards can be downloaded from the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 5:20:08 pm
cuet admit card, cuet ugc, CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 admit card, CUET admit cardThe UGC Chairman said those who do not find the allotted centre feasible can reach out to NTA. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar today announced that the admit cards for Phase II students of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 will be issued on July 31, 2022. Admit cards for phase I candidates will be issued today at 6 pm. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards and city intimation slips from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The UGC Chief said that the admit cards are being issued just three to four days before the CUET UG exams to “ensure that there is good security in the entire process of conducting this computer-based examination”. He also added that “this is a common practice in all the examinations that NTA conducts, whether it is JEE Mains, NEET and now in CUET. We usually issue admit cards four days before the examination starts.”

Read |liveCUET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the city intimation slip for candidates of both phases. “Therefore there need not be any cause for anxiety and I urge the students not to panic about about it because nearly 97 per cent to 98 per cent of candidates will get their choice of city, and only about two per cent of candidates may not get their choice of city but they will surely get second choice of their city,” he said in a video statement.

Students who wish to request a change if their exam city can request a change by sending an email to the NTA. Candidates may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comebackPremium
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comeback
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Also read |Would I receive CUET admit card on email? All you need to know

The CUET-UG, will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week. Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the first edition of CUET. The NTA released the admit cards for CUET UG on Monday.

He also reiterated that the syllabus for CUET UG exam will be limited to the class 12 board exam syllabus, as it is fresh in the minds of the candidates. He urged aspirants to focus on preparations for CUET UG 2022 exams, instead of worrying about release of the admit cards.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement