CUET UG: Phase I admit cards to be released today; Phase II on July 31, says UGC Chairman

The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar today announced that the admit cards for Phase II students of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 will be issued on July 31, 2022. Admit cards for phase I candidates will be issued today at 6 pm. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards and city intimation slips from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The UGC Chief said that the admit cards are being issued just three to four days before the CUET UG exams to “ensure that there is good security in the entire process of conducting this computer-based examination”. He also added that “this is a common practice in all the examinations that NTA conducts, whether it is JEE Mains, NEET and now in CUET. We usually issue admit cards four days before the examination starts.”

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the city intimation slip for candidates of both phases. “Therefore there need not be any cause for anxiety and I urge the students not to panic about about it because nearly 97 per cent to 98 per cent of candidates will get their choice of city, and only about two per cent of candidates may not get their choice of city but they will surely get second choice of their city,” he said in a video statement.

Students who wish to request a change if their exam city can request a change by sending an email to the NTA. Candidates may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The CUET-UG, will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week. Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the first edition of CUET. The NTA released the admit cards for CUET UG on Monday.

He also reiterated that the syllabus for CUET UG exam will be limited to the class 12 board exam syllabus, as it is fresh in the minds of the candidates. He urged aspirants to focus on preparations for CUET UG 2022 exams, instead of worrying about release of the admit cards.