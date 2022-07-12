CUET Admit Card 2022: Hall tickets to be released after 9 pm, says NTA official

CUET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today after 9 pm, a senior NTA official told The Indian Express. Registered candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

According to the official, the CUET-UG phase I 2022 admit card can be expected after 9pm today. Earlier the admit cards were to be released at 6 pm today, but the official claims that NTA is trying to accommodate city change requests from candidates before releasing the final admit cards.

Meanwhile, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has said that nearly 97 per cent to 98 per cent of candidates will get their choice of city, and only about two per cent of candidates may not get their choice of city but they will surely get second choice of their city.”

He also said that the admit cards are being released so close to CUET UG exams to “ensure that there is good security in the entire process of conducting this computer-based examination”. He also added that “this is a common practice in all the examinations that NTA conducts, whether it is JEE Mains, NEET and now in CUET. We usually issue admit cards four days before the examination starts.”

The students who wish to request a change if their exam city can request a change by sending an email to the NTA. Candidates may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile students can check and download their city intimation slip from the official CUET website. This slip carried a unique date sheet along with the name of the city allotted to individual candidates.