Monday, Feb 13, 2023
CUET 2023 Participating Universities: Delhi University admissions, eligibility, top courses, scholarships, placement, hostels

Last year DU adopted the format of conduction CUET for admissions to all UG courses. From this year onwards, the university will be conducting CUET for admission to PG courses as well.

du conducts cuet for admission to all ug and pg courses.DU has 91 colleges affiliated to it, all these colleges are divided into three campuses. (Express image by Amit Mehra. Representative Image)

(In this new series, indianexpress.com will introduce college aspirants to the top universities accepting undergraduate admissions through CUET. The article will highlight the history, admission process, top courses and other important details about the institute)

University of Delhi today released the eligibility criteria for admissions to undergraduate courses through CUET. The criteria remains same as of last year. DU aspirants can visit the official website of university – adnission.uod.ac.in to check the eligibility criteria for admissions to university.

Delhi University, which draws admissions from across India and abroad, adopted CUET (Common University Entrance Test) for admissions in all UG courses like BCom, BA, BTech, BSc, and more from last year onwards. From the upcoming academic year, post-graduate admissions at the university will also be conducted via CUET PG.

Read |CUET UG 2023: Exam pattern and syllabus check here

DU has 91 affiliated colleges spread across three campuses: south campus, north campus and off campus. Below given is the admission process, scholarships and all that you need to know about admission to Delhi University.

CUET 

Last year, Delhi University received applications from nearly 2.17 lakh candidates for its undergraduate programmes after the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). There were roughly 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer and in total 64,915 seats students were enrolled.

Popular courses

In 2022 five most popular courses of Delhi University out of a list of top 50 courses were: BCom in 21 colleges and BCom (Honours) in 14 colleges, together making up 35 of the 50. The list also featured BA (Hons) in English in eight colleges, BA (Hons) in Political Science in five colleges and BA (Honours) in History in two colleges.

The Political Science Honours programme at Hindu College is one of the most popular programmes in the university, it had a 100 per cent cut-off in the year 2021 and last year the lowest CUET score against which a candidate was admitted to this programme was 797.82/800. This would be 99.73 if converted to percentage terms.

The lowest CUET score against which students were admitted for BA (Hons) Psychology course at LSR College 795.086/800 — roughly 99.38 per cent.

Also Read |CUET UG 2023 registration dates announced; check how to register

Top 10 DU’s popular courses in 2021:

Programme
 Students Admitted
BCom (Hons.) 8755
BCom 7672
BA (Hons.) Political Science 4279
BA (Hons.) English 3015
BA (Hons.) History 2975
BSc (Hons.) Mathematics 2918
BA Programme (History + Political Science) 2905
BA (Hons.) Economics 2740
BA (Hons.) Hindi 2696
BSc (Hons.) Physics 1594

NIRF Ranking 2022

Delhi University is ranked at 13th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released by Ministry of Education. The top 10 colleges of the university as per NIRF rankings are:

NIRF Rankings Name of College
1 Miranda House
2 Hindu College
5 Lady Shri Ram College For Women
7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
10 Kirori Mal College
11 St. Stephens’s College
12 Shri Ram College of Commerce
14 Hans Raj College
14 Sri Venkateswara College
16 Lady Irwin College

Scholarships

For the year 2022-23, Delhi university has released a list of 20 scholarships for students belonging to various undergraduate courses. Students from all the DU affiliated colleges can apply for these scholarships and the last date to submit the application has been extended to February 15. Earlier the date was January 31.

The list includes Dr VKRV. Rao Endowment Book-Grant, Sh. Prem Prakash Award, The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union Book-Grant, The Delhi State Co-operative Union Book-Grant, Pt. Man Mohan Nath Dhar Book-Grant, Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book-Grant, Ganga Sant Book-Grant, Puran Chand Khatri Book-Grant and more scholarships

State-funded merit scholarship is awarded to SC, ST and OBC category students.  A student must have received at least 60 per cent marks in the previous academic year to be eligible to apply for this scholarship. There is no upper-income limit for students belonging to SC and ST categories, while OBC category students must have a household income of less than Rs 3 lakh annually.

Also Read |DU to organise student exchange programmes, signs MoUs with foreign universities at G20 summit

Hostels

Hostel allotment in DU is now done on the basis of CUET scores. Earlier, rooms in the Delhi University hostels were allotted for undergraduate students on the basis of their class 12 scores. Some colleges used to even conduct interviews.

The university has hostels in Daulat Ram College, Hansraj College, Hindu College, Indraprastha College for Women, Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Lady Shri Ram college, Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, St. Stephen’s College, Sri Venkateswara College, Bharati College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Janki Devi Memorial College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Lady Irwin College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.

Placements

Central Placement Cell, University of Delhi provides placement assistance, counselling for employment and self or social entrepreneurship to students. The cell conducts drives like Job Mela where a plethora of companies bring internship and employment opportunities in various domains. Major recruiters of CPC includes: Burger Singh, Bird Worldwide Flight Pvt Ltd, ABP News Network, Vivo India, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Vistara and more.

Also Read |Over 1.5 lakh degrees to be awarded at Delhi University’s 99th Convocation

Apart from CPC every DU affiliated college has its own placement cell to act as an interface between the industry and the students.

 

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 17:21 IST
