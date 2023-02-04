CUET UG 2023: Exam format, subject choices will remain same, number of centres to be increased, says UGC Chairman

The University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said there will be no changes in the format of holding the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) this year and that the number of centres will go up from about 450 to about 1000.

With several complaints of glitches in the conduct of CUET — the first-ever all-India exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 45 central universities held in 2022 — the National Testing Agency (NTA) was considering making changes to this year’s exam. Reduction in the number of subject combinations on offer and review of the number of cities where the exams are held were among the measures under consideration.

The delay in the intimation of exam centres, technical glitches, and a slow upload of the question paper were a few of the glitches reported during CUET last year.

The Indian Express reported this issue on August 25, 2022, when NTA Chief Vineet Joshi spoke on the problems surrounding CUET. It was also reported that a committee headed by the vice-chancellor of the Central University of Punjab had been set up to chalk out the implementations of CUET.

When asked about the status of these implementations, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told The Indian Express, “Everything will remain the same this year. There’s no change. Students will have the same choices of subjects, the upcoming year will have the same format, and it will also be computer-based multiple-choice questions”.

Kumar added, “14.9 lakh students registered for CUET last year and that required about 450 centres each day so this year we are preparing about 1000 centres. Even if we require about 600 centres per day, assuming that the number may go up, you will still have extra centres as standby so that any kind of glitches and other problems that were there last year will be minimised.”

He also said that NTA’s offer of 27 domain-specific subjects and 33 languages, out of which a candidate could choose a maximum of nine subjects, will be continued.

