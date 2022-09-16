CUET 2022 Results: In case of a tie between candidates, here’s what Jamia Millia Islamia will do

CUET Results 2022: In the event of a tie during admissions based on CUET scores, where two or more applicants have the same marks and have also chosen the same programme, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will prefer the older candidate, university Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri told The Indian Express.

JMI’s tie-breaker formula is simple, unlike the one announced by Delhi University (DU) in which a candidate’s Board exam marks will play a crucial role in the event of a tie. For instance, the candidate who has scored more in the best three subjects of the Class 12 Board exam will be given preference and, if that fails, DU will then consider the person who has scored more in the best four subjects.

This year, JMI has adopted the Central University Entrance Test or CUET for just eight undergraduate programmes. These include six BA (Hons) programmes — Sanskrit, Hindi, French & Francophone Studies, Spanish & Latin American Studies, Economics, and History. The other two programmes are B.Sc Biotechnology and B.Voc (Solar Energy). The admission to the remaining courses was based on its annual entrance exams.

The university has started the new academic year for first-year students of all programmes except the above eight covered under CUET. Jafri told this newspaper that JMI is keen on wrapping up admissions for the eight programmes to bring their calendar in sync with others. For this purpose, the university will soon write to the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking candidates’ result data.

“Since the CUET result was declared today morning, we will now request NTA to send us score cards of those who had applied for Jamia’s eight programs that are under CUET. After that, on the basis of those scorecards, we will decide the final list of selected candidates,” said Jafri.

He also mentioned that the academic sessions for other undergraduate programs at JMI have already begun. Hence, the University wants to kickstart the remaining eight programmes soon, as well. “We don’t want students to suffer since it was not their fault that the CUET exams got postponed several times. It is not their fault, and they should not be punished for this. So, we want to start their season as soon as possible,” he added.

CUET is the first single gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities. Official data with NTA suggests that 90 universities using CUET scores criteria for admissions this year received nearly 58.5 lakh applications. Jamia Millia Islamia received over 1.44 lakhs of applications.

— With inputs from Ninny Binny