CUET 2022 Results: DU admissions race set to be tough, more students score 95 percentile in English than any other CUET paper

CUET 2022 Results Declared: More candidates have scored 95 percentile in English than any other paper in the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), according to the results data accessed by The Indian Express. English also has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (8,236 candidates) across all CUET subjects, indicating that admission to Delhi University’s BA English (Honours) programme is set to be tough this year.

Last year, a total of 3,100 students had taken admission in the BA English (Honours) progammes across 46 DU-affiliated colleges based on their performance in the Class 12 board exams.

The Indian Express looked at the results data of top five subjects with the highest number of examinees or candidates — English, general test, chemistry, mathematics and physics — and found that physics and mathematics were the toughest papers and English, the easiest. About 4.85 lakh appeared for the English paper, 4.5 lakh took the general test, 2.3 lakh chemistry, 2.29 lakh mathematics and 2.2 lakh physics. CUET UG 2022 covered a total of 61 subjects.

Of the top five subjects, physics has the smallest number of 95 percentile scorers, while English the highest (see box). In English, 33,627 candidates scored 95 percentile. This was followed by 24,030 candidates with 95 percentile in general test, 12,179 in chemistry, 11,942 in mathematics and the least, that is 11,329, in physics.

The cut-off marks to have scored 95 percentile in physics and maths is much lower than English. In order to secure 95 percentile in physics, a candidate should have scored 52.5 % or 105 marks out of 200. The cut-off marks for 95 percentile in maths is much lower at 51.5% or 103 out of 200 marks. English, in stark contrast, has its 95 percentile cut-off pegged at 92.5% or 185 out of 200 marks.

“If we have to plumb further down (in terms of marks) to find a candidate with 95 percentile in his or her cohort, it means that the paper was tough. If someone figures in the top 5% of her cohort by scoring high marks then that paper is relatively easier,” a senior NTA official explained.

Professors in central universities are not willing to risk a guess on what the above trend means for admissions this year. According to Delhi University Dean (Admissions) Haneet Gandhi, until all students submit their CUET scores and their preferences, it will be hard to gauge what a candidate’s chances for a particular programme and college may be.

However, a large number of candidates in the high percentile band generally means a more competitive admission process.

CUET is the single gateway test to get admission to an undergraduate programme at a centrally-run university. For instance, for the first time, DU will not be admitting students based on their Class 12 Board marks. Admission to DU will be based on a candidate’s performance in CUET.

CUET UG was conducted in six phases from July 15 to August 30. A total of 9.9 lakh unique candidates had registered for the exam. Since some of the candidates sat for more than one paper, NTA conducted the exam for roughly 15 lakh candidates in all. Of these, 2.49 lakh students took the exam in the first phase (July 15 to July 20), 1.91 lakh in phase 2 (August 4 to August 6), 1.91 lakh in phase 3 (August 7 to August 10), 3.72 lakh in phase 4 (August 17 to August 20), 2.01 lakh in Phase 5 (August 21 to August 23) and finally 2.86 lakh in the last phase (August 24 to August 30).