CUET 2022 registration to end tomorrow: All you need to know

The registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will conclude tomorrow, May 6, 2022. CUET is the gateway exam for admission to undergraduate programmes across all central universities run by the Ministry of Education. Indianexpress.com answers some of the frequently asked questions on this new entrance test:

Q. In which mode will CUET be conducted?

CUET 2022 is a national-level exam conducted online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In a CBT, a candidate sits in front of a computer allotted to her against her roll number and admit card. Once the exam starts, the candidate will be able to see questions on the computer screen, and she can use the computer mouse to answer the multiple-choice questions.

Q. How does one apply for CUET 2022?

Candidates keen on registering for CUET have to visit its official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Here’s how you register:

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘register’. Then, read the information bulletin carefully.

Step 3: Fill in all required personal details in the application form. Then, choose a password and key in the security pin.

Step 4: Review the personal details you have entered and complete the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process.

Step 5: The applicant will receive an application form number after the successful verification of the OTP on her registered mobile number and email address. After receiving the form number, log in using these details and then click on the “Continue Application form” option.

Step 6: Continuing filling the form by entering other details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects and examination centre.

Step 7: Review the completed form. Under the section titled ‘Particulars Checklist to be Verified’, click on all the checkboxes near each field items to confirm your acknowledgement of all the details furnished.

Step 8: Pay the application fees and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Q. What is the application fee for CUET?

For General (unreserved) category, it is Rs 650. For OBC and EWS category candidates, it’s Rs 600. For SC?ST/PWD candidates, the application fee is RS 550. candidates appearing for CUET 2022 at centres outside India will have to pay Rs 3000.

Q. What is the syllabus for CUET?

The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has assured that all questions set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CUET will be from NCERT Class XII textbooks and that students should not buy extra books or enroll for coaching.

Q. What is the format of the exam?

The CUET 2022 has been divided into three parts. Section I (IA and IB) is designed to test language skills, Section II will test a candidate’s hold on core subjects they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level and Section III will test general knowledge. The three sections are explained in detail:

# Section I

The first section of CUET is further divided into two parts – IA and IB.

Section IA will test a candidate’s hold on English or an Indian language to be chosen from a basket of 12 – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia. The duration of the test will be 45 minutes. Students will have 45 minutes to complete this section.

Section I B is for those looking to sign up for undergraduate degree programmes in foreign languages – students can pick from a list of 19 – offered by certain Central Universities. The languages on offer are French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian and Chinese.

# Section II

This section will test a candidate’s hold on core subjects they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level. Accordingly, they can pick up to six subjects from a list of 27 namely: Accountancy/ Book Keeping; Biology/ Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry; Business Studies; Chemistry; Computer Science/ Informatics Practices; Economics/ Business Economics; Engineering Graphics; Entrepreneurship; Geography/Geology; History; Home Science; Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India; Legal Studies; Environmental Science; Mathematics; Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga; Physics; Political Science; Psychology; Sociology; Teaching Aptitude; Agriculture; Mass Media/ Mass Communication; Anthropology; Fine Arts/Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts; Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Odissi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion); Sanskrit.

A candidate will have to attempt of 40 out of 50 questions in the Section II paper which will be 45-minutes-long as well.

# Section III

Section III of the CUET will be a general test for any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by universities where a General Test is being used for admission instead of admitting students based on their scores on domain subjects. So, this will be taken by candidates who want to sign up for any such course only. The paper, for which an hour will be given to candidates, has been designed to assess their general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, and numerical ability. It will also test quantitative reasoning through simple application of basic mathematical concepts of arithmetic/algebra, geometry/mensuration taught till class VIII. In this paper, there will be 75 questions of which 60 will have to be attempted.

Q. Who is eligible for CUET exam?

All students who clear their class 12 exams from any recognised school and Board will be eligible to appear for the CUET exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) says if any university permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET 2022.

Other than that, the UGC or NTA hasn’t mentioned an age limit for the entrance test. Candidates are advised to contact their desired university for clarifications on age requirements.

Q. Is there any negative marking in CUET?

Yes, while students will be awarded marks for every correct answer, there will also be negative marking for wrong answers. Am incorrect answer will lead to a deduction of one mark. There is no negative marking for leaving a question unanswered.

Q. How many seats are there in CUET?

Neither the University Grants Commission (UGC) nor the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared a seat matrix for CUET 2022. NTA’s role is to only conduct the exam and provide candidates’ score. Individual universities will decide the number of seats and quotas. A candidate will have to take her score and check if she is eligible for admission in her desired programme at a university of her choice based on the eligibility criteria and cut-off set by the concerned university.

Q. Who manages and conducts CUET?

CUET was officially announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), but will be managed and conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Q. How many universities are under CUET?

All central universities run by the Ministry of Education have been directed to admit students to undergraduate programmes only through CUET. These universities are:

Aligarh Muslim University

Assam University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Manipur University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Mizoram University

Nagaland University

North Eastern Hill University

Pondicherry University

Rajiv Gandhi University

Sikkim University

Tezpur University

The English and Foreign Languages University

Tripura University

University of Allahabad

University of Delhi

University of Hyderabad

Visva Bharati University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Central Sanskrit University, Delhi

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

National Sanskrit University