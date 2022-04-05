CUET 2022 registration process to begin tomorrow; Here are five things to keep in mind

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application process for admission to undergraduate programs will start tomorrow, April 6. Candidates will find the online application form for CUET 2022 on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in —and all other details will also be available on NTA’s official website — nta.nic.in.

The CUET, 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in the first week of July. The three-and-half-hour computer-based entrance test will be conducted in two shifts.

– No changes in the quota of reserved seats

CUET is compulsory for all 45 central universities funded by UGC which implies that minority institutions like AMU and JMI, will also have to adopt the entrance test criteria for admissions.

—NTA to conduct CUET entrance exam in two slots

The NTA will conduct the entrance exam of CUET 2022 in two slots. The first slot consists of one language test, two domain-specific papers, and a general test. The second slot of the CUET exam 2022 includes four domain-specific subjects and one optional language subject. The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of NCERT.

How to register for CUET 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET or NTA.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘CUET 2022 Registration’.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee online.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

– International students exempted from CUET

International students seeking admission to Indian universities are exempted from CUET. Their admissions will be carried out on the existing supernumerary basis.

—CUET to be conducted in 13 languages

According to the UGC statement, CUET 2022 entrance exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English

– CUET syllabus to be based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks

The UGC chairman said that the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts. Students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

Candidates are not allowed to use a calculator in the CUET 2022 entrance examination. Students will have to do all the calculations by themselves. Any candidate caught with a calculator during the exams will face appropriate repercussions.