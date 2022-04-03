CUET 2022 registration to begin on April 6, end on May 6: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration for Common University Entrance Test (UG) — CUET 2022 — will now start from April 6, 2022. The registration was earlier scheduled to begin on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) but was rescheduled for unknown reason. Interested candidates can find the official notice on NTA’s official website — nta.nic.in.

Candidates will find the online application form for CUET 2022 on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — from April 6, and all other details will also be available on NTA’s official website — nta.nic.in.

This delay in the start in the CUET UG 2022 registration was announced by NTA through a public notice on the website. As per the notice, the online registration for CUET UG 2022 will now take place between April 6 and 5 pm of May 6, 2022. Candidates will have time till 11:50 pm of May 6, 2022 to complete their application fees transactions. The application fee can be paid through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm.

It has also been made clear through the NTA’s public notice that this year the CUET 2022 exam will take place in the first and second week of July. However, no specific date has been announced yet. The first slot of the exam will be of 3.15 hours (195 minutes) and the second will be tad longer of 3.45 hours (225 minutes). From the information known till now, both the slots of the entrance test will take place on the same day.

The CUET 2022 exam will be a LAN based CBT (Computer Based Test) and all questions will be multiple choice questions (MCQs). The candidate can attempt the exam in any one of 13 languages, namely English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu.