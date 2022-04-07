CUET 2022 registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Check deadline, application fees

The application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has started on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates have time till May 6, 2022 to fill application forms for CUET 2022.

NTA started the process of CUET 2022 registration in late hours of Wednesday. Interested candidates can now visit CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — to apply for this year’s newly-introduced entrance exam. “In pursuance of the UGC Notification No. 2-1712022 (CPP-ID), dated: 27 March 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate courses in Central Universities, for the academic year 2022-23,” the official NTA notice read.

The entrance exam will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India — Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Singapore.

Candidates should remember that they can only apply for CUET (UG) 2022 in the online mode only though the website — cuet.samarth.ac.in and the application form in any other way will not be accepted. Also, each candidate can submit their application only once.

The general category students in Indian centres will have to pay Rs 650 each for morning and evening slot. The General-EWS/OBCNCL category students will Rs 600 for each slot in Indian centres and Rs 550 will be charged for each slot from candidates of the SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender categories. The application fees for students in centres outside India will remain Rs 3000 for all, for each slot.