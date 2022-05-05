scorecardresearch
CUET 2022: NTA extends application deadline, check details

Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 22.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 9:55:59 pm
CUET 2022The registration for CUET 2022 will continue till May 22. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Earlier, the application window was to close on May 6, but now candidates will be able to apply for the entrance exam till May 22. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) -2022,” NTA said in an official notice.  The entrance examination is scheduled for the first week of July 2022 but the detailed schedule has not been released yet. 

Along with the application deadline, the last date to pay the application fee has also been extended. Candidates can pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on May 22. The correction window will be available from May 25 to May 31.

Since eligibility/mapping of the tests offered under CUET (UG)-2022 was revised by a few universities, NTA has also advised the candidates to re-visit the website of the university where they want admission and re-confirm whether the courses in which they want admission are still on offer by the university.

Those who have already applied must map the courses/tests on the NTA website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and reconfirm that the tests opted by them in their application form are in conformity with the tests that they are required to apply for in CUET (UG)-2022.

