CUET 2022-23 Live Updates: NTA to begin CUET Application process today

CUET 2022 Live: CUET is a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

CUET 2022-23 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) today. Students aiming to study undergraduate programmes in central universities have to appear in the CUET mandatorily from this year. Interested students can apply online at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

The last date to register for CUET is April 30. The exam will be conducted in first week of July. It is a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages. The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts.

A student’s Board marks will have no role in determining her admission to a college or a programme. It will be based only on her CUET score. However, universities are open to use Board marks as the minimum eligibility criteria for admission.