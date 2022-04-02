CUET 2022-23 Live Updates: NTA to begin CUET Application process today

CUET 2022-23 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) today. Students aiming to study undergraduate programmes in central universities have to appear in the CUET mandatorily from this year. Interested students can apply online at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in
The last date to register for CUET is April 30. The exam will be conducted in first week of July. It is a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages. The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts.
A student’s Board marks will have no role in determining her admission to a college or a programme. It will be based only on her CUET score. However, universities are open to use Board marks as the minimum eligibility criteria for admission.
As NTA begins the CUET 2022 application process today, the registration window will remain open for nearly a month for class 12 students to register. The last date to fill the registration form is April 30. It is mandatory for all students seeking admissions in central universities to appear in CUET 2022.
The CUET 2022 will be conducted by NTA in the first week of July. However, the agency or UGC has not yet specified that the exam will be held on multiple days or on a single day. The test schedule is likely to be released soon at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in
Students who want to register for the CUET 2022 can visit the official application portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in to fill the application form. Alternatively, students can also visit the NTA website - nta.ac.in to get additional information on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from today onwards for admissions in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. The agency has however not specified any time for the activation of the registration link.