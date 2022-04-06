scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read
Live now

CUET 2022-23 Live Updates: CUET application process to begin today

CUET 2022 Registrations, CUET 2022 Live News Updates: The CUET 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in the first week of July in a computer-based entrance test format. Interested students can apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2022 9:19:25 am
CUET 2022-23, CUET 2022 registration processCUET 2022 Live: CUET is a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

CUET 2022-23 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 today. Candidates can fill out the online application form for CUET 2022 on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Read |Delhi University releases CUET admission policy 2022-23

CUET 2022 will tentatively be conducted in the first week of July. The undergraduate admissions to all 45 central universities funded by UGC will be carried out through the CUET scores from this academic session. Meanwhile, international students seeking admission to Indian universities are exempted from CUET. Their admissions will be carried out on the existing supernumerary basis.

As per the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts. Students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

Live Blog

CUET 2022 Live Updates: CUET 2022 Registration, How to Apply for CUET 2022

09:15 (IST)06 Apr 2022
CUET to be conducted in two slots

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the CUET 2022 in two slots, in which the first slot would have a section about compulsory language test, two domain-specific papers, and a general test. The second slot would have four domain-specific subjects and one optional language subject. Read more

08:54 (IST)06 Apr 2022
What is Delhi University's policy on admission through CUET?

Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Tuesday that the university is now moving away from the cut-off system and instead adopting a merit list. However, due to this, colleges will now have 30 per cent additional students, in case of dropouts or withdrawals. 

Students aiming for an ECA quota (Sports and Extracurricular Activities) will have to go through trials, and certificates will also be considered along with their CUET score. Read more

 

CUET 2022 application process begins today. Express photo by Deepak Joshi.

According to the UGC statement, CUET 2022 entrance exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

The registration process for this new entrance exam is scheduled to begin today, i.e. April 6, 2022. Earlier, the NTA had announced that the applications will go live on April 2 but due to some unknown reason, the date was extended to April 6.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd