CUET 2022-23 Live Updates: CUET application process to begin today

CUET 2022-23 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 today. Candidates can fill out the online application form for CUET 2022 on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET 2022 will tentatively be conducted in the first week of July. The undergraduate admissions to all 45 central universities funded by UGC will be carried out through the CUET scores from this academic session. Meanwhile, international students seeking admission to Indian universities are exempted from CUET. Their admissions will be carried out on the existing supernumerary basis.
As per the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts. Students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the CUET 2022 in two slots, in which the first slot would have a section about compulsory language test, two domain-specific papers, and a general test. The second slot would have four domain-specific subjects and one optional language subject. Read more
Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Tuesday that the university is now moving away from the cut-off system and instead adopting a merit list. However, due to this, colleges will now have 30 per cent additional students, in case of dropouts or withdrawals.
Students aiming for an ECA quota (Sports and Extracurricular Activities) will have to go through trials, and certificates will also be considered along with their CUET score. Read more