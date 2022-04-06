CUET 2022-23 Live Updates: CUET application process to begin today

CUET 2022 Live: CUET is a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts and can be taken in 13 languages. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

CUET 2022-23 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 today. Candidates can fill out the online application form for CUET 2022 on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022 will tentatively be conducted in the first week of July. The undergraduate admissions to all 45 central universities funded by UGC will be carried out through the CUET scores from this academic session. Meanwhile, international students seeking admission to Indian universities are exempted from CUET. Their admissions will be carried out on the existing supernumerary basis.

As per the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts. Students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.