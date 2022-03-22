CUET 2022: 5 key points you should know about common entrance test for UG admissions

On March 21, the University Grants Commission announced the introduction of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions to UGC-affiliated central universities. The entrance exam will be conducted in the first week of July.

The CUET 2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. Following the CUET, each university will admit students based on a merit list prepared by NTA, and there will be no common counselling. Here are 5 key points you should know about the new UG admissions entrance test.

— No weightage to Class 12 Board exam marks in UG admissions

From this year, admissions to undergraduate courses in 45 central universities these universities will henceforth be solely based on the CUET score. Hence, marks secured in class 12 board exams will not carry any weightage in university admissions. The universities, however, ​​can use the Board exam marks as an eligibility criterion for CUET.

– No changes in the quota of reserved seats

CUET is compulsory for all 45 Central universiti​​es funded by UGC which implies that minority institutions like AMU and Jamia, will also have to adopt the entrance test criteria for admissions. However, UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar clarified that CUET will not affect the quota of reserved seats at such institutions, but they will have to mandatorily admit all students through the common test.

“The only difference is that these students will also have to come through CUET, like students to be admitted on general seats. The reservation policies and ordinances of the universities will remain unchanged,” the UGC chairperson said.

– Internation students exempted from CUET

International students seeking admissions in Indian universities are exempted from CUET. Their admissions will be carried out on the existing supernumerary basis.

– CUET to be conducted in 13 languages

With reference to the new National Education Policy (NEP), encourages the use of regional languages in education, the UGC has decided to offer CUET 2022 in 13 languages. These are Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English

– CUET syllabus to be based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks

The UGC chairman said that the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts. Students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.